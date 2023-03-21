Popular switch classic broken by update – finally fixed

Nintendo recently surprised its fans with a great free gift for all Switch players, but at the same time they took care of it Trouble with a hugely popular Switch classic for trouble. Due to a new update for the game, the game was unfortunately a whole one for some players Unplayable for a while, even the start of the game on the switch failed. Fortunately, there is finally one fix for the problem, which gets the game running again.

Update destroyed popular Switch hit

As the other day a new update for the Hit game Minecraft was released for the switch, some fans were amazed after the update when they tried to start the game on the Nintendo console.

The reason: Minecraft hung on the switch already on the loading screen and couldn’t start that Loading bar didn’t make it past the 66 percent mark.

Switch fans discovered emergency solution

However, some resourceful Switch fans knew how to help themselves. Did you switch to the console flight mode, then Minecraft started again on the Nintendo console.

But this one Emergency solution could not last, of course be – and she wasn’t. Now Mojang finally has one update published and fixed the problem of Minecraft on the Switch with it.

Further update solves the problem on the Switch

The problem version of the game (1.19.60) has now been replaced with a new version (1.19.71). Developer Mojang lists at the Patch Notes explicitly the 66 percent error on the switch up, the now the belong to the past should.

Shortly after the problem occurred in early February reported the developer, at a the solution of the problem to work.

Also popular with PC games readers charming Cosplay from Princess Zelda shortens the wait time new game The cosplay scene is looking forward to the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom with great outfits. Nintendo shop closes: So “cheap” can you all games to back up Nintendo is closing two eshops and if you want to quickly secure all the games, you should bring the necessary “small change” with you.

Mega hit for years on the Nintendo Switch

Already published in early summer 2017 Minecraft for the Nintendo Switch (buy now €335.99 ), just around two months after the console’s original launch, which has since turned out to be an enormous success. The release of the standard edition of Minecraft followed in 2018, and in January of the current year a deluxe collection for the switch was released. Minecraft dominates with nearly 240 million sales the list of most successful video games of all time.