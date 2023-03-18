“Popular will and democracy”: Cristina’s message to confirm her presence in the CCK

The Puebla Group will hold an international meeting in support of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner next Tuesday in Argentina.

The event, convened under the slogan “Popular will and democracy”, will be attended by the Vice President, as well as former presidents and prominent jurists.

Cristina confirmed her presence at the event, which will take place at the Kirchner Cultural Center, through her social networks.

The objective of the meeting will be to reflect and think about actions in the face of the political-judicial persecution that the former president has suffered since 2015.

In addition, the book “Objective: Cristina. The lawfare against democracy in Argentina” will be presented.

The activity will be attended by former presidents Evo Morales (Bolivia), Rafael Correa (Ecuador), José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero (Spain), Ernesto Samper (Colombia), and the renowned Spanish jurist Baltasar Garzón, among other prominent participants.