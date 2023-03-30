Porr 2022 with a big plus in profits

The domestic construction company Porr earned significantly more in 2022 than in the previous year. Despite the disproportionate increase in construction costs (15.4 percent), profit increased by a good third to EUR 82.6 million, as the company announced today. Production output grew by 8.7 percent to EUR 6.2 billion and sales by 11.9 percent to EUR 5.8 billion.

The dividend for the past financial year is to be increased from 50 to 60 cents per share. Earnings per share (EPS) rose from EUR 1.18 to EUR 1.65.

“The European construction industry initially got off to a good start and was then again faced with challenges due to the Ukraine conflict and rising material and energy prices,” said CEO Karl-Heinz Strauss, summarizing the developments in the past financial year. Nonetheless, Porr has grown in almost all key areas.

Austria’s most important market

Projects from all areas contributed to the increased production output. In addition to building construction, civil engineering and infrastructure construction, environmental technology projects were also increasingly in demand, such as the Austrian railway construction with the “slab track” unit and major projects in Romania.

The seven European “home markets” accounted for 95.6 percent of production output. Austria remained the most important market with a share of 45.8 percent, followed by Germany and Poland.