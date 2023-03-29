Portuguese DJ Holly again on the poster of the Coachella festival in the USA

Holly (Miguel Oliveira) performs on April 22 at the festival where he has already been in 2019 and last year, and, “this time, the musician from Caldas da Rainha will join the American producer Machinedrum on stage” , according to the agency of the musician and producer, in a statement sent to the Lusa agency.

This year’s edition of the Coachella festival takes place from April 14-16 and 21-23.

The poster includes, in addition to headliners Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean, artists and bands such as Gorillaz, Rosalía, Bjork, Kali Uchis, Burna Boy, Blondie, Underworld, Kaytranada and The Chemical Brothers.

The DJ and producer from Caldas da Rainha, who lives between Portugal and the United States, has been successful outside Portugal with performances all over the world.

In September 2017, Holly was one of the winners of the Goldie Awards, awards created by the Canadian DJ and producer A-Track and, in March 2018, she performed at South by Southwest (SXSW), a festival dedicated to the music, film and technology market. fingerprints.

The Portuguese was responsible for producing eight songs from one of the albums that was in the 2022 competition for the Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Album, “Planet’s Mad”, by Baauer.

One of the songs from that album, “HOT 44”, was chosen to integrate the soundtrack of the film “The Batman”, premiered last year.

