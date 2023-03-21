Portuguese series ‘Rabo de Peixe’ debuts in May on Netflix

‘Rabo de Peixe’, directed by Augusto Fraga and Patrícia Sequeira, was one of the ten winning projects in the competition promoted by the Netflix platform with the Instituto do Cinema e do Audiovisual (ICA), for screenwriters, launched in 2020, which had the purpose of supporting Portuguese audiovisual production in the context of the covid-19 pandemic.

Produced by Ukbar Filmes, ‘Rabo de Peixe’ is the second Portuguese series for Netflix made entirely in Portugal, after “Glória”, by Tiago Guedes, produced by SPi and premiered last November.

“Inspired (very freely) by a real event, ‘Rabo de Peixe’ tells the fictional story of four friends who see their lives change with the arrival of a ton of cocaine on the coast of the small Azorean village Rabo de Peixe. ‘thriller’ with touches of sarcastic humor and a story based on hope, dreams, friendship, love and the sea that promises to conquer and enrapture the Portuguese public”, described Netflix, in a statement.

The cast is headed by José Condessa, Helena Caldeira, Rodrigo Tomás, André Leitão and Kelly Bailey, with the participation of Maria João Bastos, Pepê Rapazote, Albano Jerónimo and Afonso Pimentel.

‘Rabo de Peixe’ will also be the first fiction production signed by Augusto Fraga, who has worked mainly in advertising, together with Patrícia Sequeira, author of films such as ‘Snu’ and ‘Bem Bom’.

“It is an enormous pride to be able to show the Azores to the world, telling an incredible story in one of the most special places on the planet. This is a series of pure entertainment and adrenaline, but, at the same time, a reflection on the fortune and fatality of the human condition . Being an Azorean myself, I am very happy to bring this adventure to the screens of Netflix”, said Augusto Fraga, quoted in the statement released today.

