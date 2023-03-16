Pottenstein: “Himmelsleiter” lookout tower reopened – unique in Bavaria

The “Pottensteiner Himmelsleiter” Observation Tower on the Panoramaweg between Pottenstein and Elbersberg (Bayreuth district) opens on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in the afternoon. This is reported by the Pottenstein Tourist Office.

The sky ladder is a radio tower that is unique in Bavaria viewing platformwhich is not open to the public in the winter months.

Pottenstein observation tower “Himmelsleiter”: Breathtaking view of Franconian Switzerland

Access is for freeafter 150 steps, visitors are presented with a breathtaking View of Franconian Switzerland rewarded.





parking facilities exist at the chapel at the Elbersberg hiking car park (from there it is about two kilometers to the tower in the direction of Pottenstein) and above the Pottenstein school camp (access via Burgstraße).

The Pottenstein Tourist Office recommends a special one on the occasion of the reopening of the popular vantage point hike. The “Romantic Tour” leads from Pottenstein to the car-free Upper Püttlach Valley, to the Elbersberg High Trail and via the castle back to Pottenstein. This tour can be found at Tourist Office website, but it is also available as a brochure to take away from the Pottenstein tourist office. Opening hours are (May to September) Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm and Saturday from 9am to 12pm and (October to April) Monday to Friday from 9am to 12pm and 2pm to 4pm.

Exciting data and facts about the viewpoint:

The city of Pottenstein has compiled the following data and facts about the observation tower on the Panoramaweg:

Year of construction 2014

Height: 37 meters

Height of viewing platform: 25.5 meters

Levels: 150

Open daily, closed in winter

Storage available

Foundation made of approx. 200 tons of concrete

Diameter 9 meters

Depth of the base 1.50 meters

Tower made of about 80 tons of steel

The viewing platform was assembled on the ground (weight approx. 25 tons) and set up by crane

Would you like to discover Franconia? Here you will find more excursion tips for the whole family: