Power failure in Nuremberg: A short circuit paralyzes thousands of households

Update from March 17th, 2023: Short circuit causes power failure in Nuremberg

After there was a power failure in numerous parts of Nuremberg shortly after 8 p.m. on Thursday evening, the reason for this is now known. As the German Press Agency writes, among other things, there was a short circuit in a substation.

Around 9 p.m., however, three quarters of the affected consumers were already back on the grid. According to the operator N-ERGIE Netz GmbH, from 10:02 p.m. everyone was supplied with electricity again. And: “N-ERGIE Netz GmbH regrets the disruption and asks all affected customers for their understanding.”

First report on March 16th, 2023, 9 p.m.: Power failure in Nuremberg – a thousand households without light

In Nuremberg, the power went out in numerous households on Thursday evening. There was a disruption in the power grid of N-ERGIE Netz GmbH, it announced shortly after 8 p.m. on Twitter.

Eleven postcode areas are affected: 90429, 90461, 90443, 90419, 90431, 90402, 90439, 90409, 90478, 90411, 90403. “Network technicians are on duty and are working on a quick restoration.” On the website fault information it was said that the power outage was expected to be resolved by 9:50 p.m.