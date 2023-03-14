Power outages: more than 115,000 users remain without service in CABA and the Buenos Aires suburbs

Temperatures and electricity demand set records. Edesur registered more than 110,000 affected clients. What neighborhoods were the most affected?

A total of 115,403 users in the city of Buenos Aires and the Buenos Aires suburbs continued today without electricity supply due to interruptions in the service, in another day of suffocating heat with a maximum of 36 degrees and with a red alert for extreme temperatures for the region.

According to the registry of the National Regulatory Entity for Electricity (ENRE) at 1:50 p.m., the number of Edesur users who did not have electricity totaled 112,584belonging to the Federal Capital and the Buenos Aires districts of Almirante Brown, Avellaneda, Esteban Echeverría, Lanús, Lomas de Zamora, Quilmes, Ezeiza, Berazategui and Florencio Varela.

Due to high temperatures, almost 130,000 users were without electricity

Meanwhile, in Edenor the number of users without electricity was 2,819, mostly from CABA and the Buenos Aires districts of San Miguel, Moreno, San Isidro, Tigre, 3 de Febrero, Escobar, General San Martín, La Matanza, Merlo, Pilar, San Fernando and Vicente Lopez.

This morning, according to the state of the electrical network published by the ENRE at 10:35, the number of users without electricity exceeded 40,000, reason why the situation began to complicate with the course of the afternoon.

Even yesterday afternoon there were more than 123,000 users without electricity in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area (AMBA)with a temperature that reached almost 40 degrees and record energy consumption.

As reported, yesterday at 3:15 p.m. a new all-time high demand was recorded of power of the Argentine Interconnection System (SADI), with 29,089 MW, exceeding by 527 MW the record reached last Friday of 28,562 MW.

The tariff segmentation was not enough to increase revenue at Edenor and other electricity distributors.

New massive power outage in the City: which neighborhoods does it affect?

High temperature records translate into the highest demand indicators for electricity in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area. Without going further, Until this Monday at 7:00 p.m. there were more than 130,000 users without electricity due to the intense heat wave that has affected the region for several days. This was reported by the National Electricity Regulatory Entity (ENRE).

From CAMMESA, they reported that at 3:28 p.m. a new all-time high for SADI power demand was registered, with 29,105 MW, exceeding by 543 MW the record reached last Friday of 28,562 MW. While in Greater Buenos Aires (GBA), at 3:25 p.m., a new maximum of 11,217 MW was reached, surpassing that of 11,151 MW last Friday.

The information from Enre is released in the midst of a major heat wave that is hitting the AMBA and other parts of the country. Yesterday, the temperature reached 35 degrees and the scenario has been repeating itself since before last week. Within this framework, the high demand reached its peak when – apart from a problem that left the Atucha power station without activity – on March 1 there was a mega blackout in more than half of the country’s districts.