Praise you droopism

Droopy, the phlegm-lymphatic dog created by Tex Avery, turns 80. If the character is known to everyone, it nevertheless seems that we have not fully taken the measure of his immense power of evocation. Unlike “quixotism”, “bovarysm” or “bartlebism”, “droopism” has not yet received its letters of nobility. It is a lack.

It must be said that our hero does not make our task any easier since he combines two singular talents rarely united in the same person: a form of dull slowness which is in no way weakness and an unparalleled gift of ubiquity. It is these two facets that make up the strength and uniqueness of our octogenarian with long ears.

And yet, we will notice that Droopism, like its model