Premiere: Webb captures light from planets like Earth for the first time



Rocky planets are very cold in cosmic comparison. James Webb was engineered to follow less hot leads. Now, for the first time, light has been captured from an exoplanet as small and cool as the rocky planets in our solar system.





The first light of such a small, cold world

In the search for planets that are similar to rocky planets like Earth, science has received its most powerful tool to date in the Webb telescope, which registers even the smallest temperature differences. Now reported an international team of researchers on a success that once again demonstrates this ability to act as a “giant non-contact thermometer” for space. Webb has succeeded in measuring the temperature of the rocky exoplanet TRAPPIST-1 b – a real first in astronomy.



“This is the first detection of any form of light emitted by an exoplanet as small and cool as the rocky planets in our own solar system,” said scientist and study leader Thomas P. Greene, who published the results with his team in the journal Nature introduces. “These observations take full advantage of Webb’s mid-infrared capabilities,” said Greene, an astrophysicist at NASA’s Ames Research Center. “No previous telescope had the sensitivity to measure such faint light in the mid-infrared.”

Cold is relative

To make such a difficult measurement even possible, the team used a technique called “secondary eclipse photometry.” The principle: The MIRI instrument, which specializes in observations in the mid-infrared range, can detect even the smallest differences in the brightness of a system. TRAPPIST-1 b itself is not hot enough to emit its own visible light, but it does glow in the infrared. Observing the star alone and then again as the planet passes in front of it, the difference can be used to calculate how much infrared light is emitted by the planet.

“Webb’s discovery of a secondary eclipse is an important milestone in itself. Because the star is more than 1000 times brighter than the planet, the change in brightness is less than 0.1%,” the team said of this great achievement.

