Premieres, opera and Portuguese music mark Viseu music festival

“VWe’re going to have the premiere of three works: two commissioned by us and one commissioned by another institution that will be premiered here”, said the festival’s artistic director, José Carlos Sousa, at a press conference.

Two of the works have their premiere scheduled for the 6th, at Teatro Viriato, and will be presented by the “Sond’Ar-te Trio”, which will join Elsa Silva on piano, Vítor Vieira on violin and Filipe Quaresma on cello.

“They will bring Portuguese music, with the premiere of two commissions that we made to Portuguese composers Sofia Sousa Rocha and Carlos Marecos”, explained José Carlos Sousa, adding that it is a partnership with Miso Music Portugal.

The third premiere of the festival, which is in its 16th edition, will take place on April 12th, at the Grão Vasco National Museum, with the group “ars ad hoc”, which includes Ricardo Carvalho (flute), Horácio Ferreira (clarinet), Diogo Coelho (violin), Francisco Lourenço (viola), Gonçalo Lélis (cello) and João Casimiro Almeida (piano).

According to the artistic director, “there will be a moment of music by the composer Carlos Lopes, who was born in 1995”, who will present for the first time a piece of music created by order of Arte no Tempo.

José Carlos Sousa stressed that opera will also play an important role in the program for this year’s Spring International Music Festival in Viseu, both during the gala on the 16th, with Orquestra Filarmonia das Beiras, and on the 20th, with “A laugh to cry”, by Miguel Azguime.

The opera gala, which will take place in the multipurpose pavilion, will be conducted by maestro António Vassalo Lourenço and will feature the Choir and orchestras of the Department of Communication and Art of the University of Aveiro.

The soloists will be soprano Isabel Alcobia, mezzo-soprano Rafaela Veiga, tenor Carlos Guilherme and bass Nuno Dias and the repertoire will include pieces by Georges Bizet, Camile Saint-Saëns, Charles Gounod, Gaetano Donizetti, Giuseppe Verdi and Giaccomo Puccini.

On the 20th, Miguel Azguime will present, at Teatro Viriato, his multimedia opera, which explores some of the concerns of human beings in the context of a globalized world.

José Carlos Sousa highlighted the “important commitment to Portuguese music”, which will also take place on the 14th, at the Grão Vasco National Museum, with the presentation of a commentary concert entirely filled with works by the composer Fernando Lapa.

“There is a big bet on Portuguese music and also on our musicians from Viseu”, said the official, stressing that it is precisely these who will open the festival, with the Spring Concert by the Conservatory Teachers.

In addition to Portuguese musicians, musicians from Spain, France, Morocco, Germany, the United States of America, South Korea, Argentina, Venezuela and Ukraine will be in Viseu.

From Ukraine, pianist Illia Ovcharenko will be present, who, in 2021, won the Viseu International Piano Competition and will perform with “a program in which all the songs are in B minor”, ​​advanced José Carlos Sousa.

This year, the Viseu International Piano Competition, whose final will take place on the 8th, has “the biggest prize ever”, with the 15 competitors having already been selected.

According to the official, in total, 19 thousand euros will be given in prizes. The winner, in addition to receiving nine thousand euros, will have the opportunity to play in places such as Salle Cortot, in Paris, for Associação Animato, and in the next edition of the Festival de Música da Primavera de Viseu, in 2024.

José Carlos Sousa also highlighted the festival’s 20 pedagogical concerts, which will involve around 1,300 people from schools, prisons, hospitals, nursing homes and kindergartens.

The Spring Music Festival is organized by Proviseu/ Conservatório Regional de Música de Viseu Dr. José Azeredo Perdigão

