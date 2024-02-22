Premio Lo Nuestro unites Don Omar, Anitta, Machine Gun Kelly, WisinyYandel

“Univision is pleased to announce that reggaeton legend and winner of this year’s Global Cone Award, Don Omar, will light up the stage with two electrifying musical performances featuring Brazilian star Anitta, multi-platinum artist Machine Gun Kelly and the leaders of the urban music Wisin and Yandel as special guests,” the network highlighted in a statement.

In his debut on the Premio Lo Nuestro stage, Machine Gun Kelly will join forces with Don Omar for a special performance of the timeless hit. Danza Kuduro.

Don Omar’s reaction

I feel extremely honored to be able to share the Premio Lo Nuestro stage with my brothers Wisin and Yandel, and to know that my music continues to reach all over the world and to new generations with the help of artists like Anitta and Machine Gun Kelly, said Don Omar.

During the ceremony, the reggaeton pioneer will be honored with the Global Icon Award for his innovative contributions to the urban genre and his fundamental role in spearheading the Latin urban movement.

“Throughout his career, Don Omar has served as a beacon of inspiration for countless emerging artists, thanks to his visionary leadership, profound musical impact and unparalleled success in the industry,” highlighted Univsion.

With the motto “The Power of Ours”, the ceremony will begin at 7:00 pm/6c with the carpet and pre-show Night of Stars.