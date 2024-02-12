President Lacalle Pou reiterates that a dictatorship governs in Venezuela

MONTEVIDEO.- He President of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, He once again stated that the regime that governs Venezuela “it’s a dictatorship” after the arrest of the human rights defender, Rocío San Miguel, which occurred last Friday, became known, and that as of today, Monday, neither her family nor lawyers know where she is.

“It breaks your eyes. It is a dictatorship. There are no free elections. Today again there was another person unjustly detained” the president said in a press conference.

“He who doesn’t want to say it is for a reason. Because if he barks, he has four legs and bites his tail… if someone doesn’t tell me that he is a dog, it must be for a reason,” added Lacalle Pou.

Last week, Uruguayan Foreign Minister Omar Paganini reported that he had called his ambassador in Caracas, Eber da Rosa, for consultations to offer information on the situation in Venezuela.

“We have decided to call our Venezuelan ambassador for consultations to be informed about the worrying events that would make the holding of free, democratic and competitive elections in that country unfeasible,” Foreign Minister Paganini wrote on the social network X.

Regarding this information, President Lacalle Pou indicated that Da Rosa will go to Montevideo to report what is happening in Venezuela.

“He is the eyes of the government in Venezuela and it is good to have him from the first source. When something happens in a country, I read the things that happen, I get informed, but above all I call the Uruguayan representative to tell us how people live there and what is happening, so that he can tell us the daily reality. In this case of Venezuela, it is not very difficult to imagine,” he said.

Once Da Rosa tells what is currently happening in Venezuela, the Uruguayan government will prepare a report that will serve to establish a position regarding the presidential elections that are scheduled for this year in the Caribbean country.

“There is no will to hold free elections

At the beginning of February, Lacalle Pou stated that the Maduro regime does not have “any type of will” to hold transparent presidential electionswhich was demonstrated with the ratification of the disqualification of María Corina Machadowho will not be able to participate in the elections.

“Clearly we are not facing free and democratic elections in Venezuela,” said Lacalle Pou during a press conference.

The president defended his position by saying that in his government “we do not try to have a point of view depending on whether we like a government more or less.”

Subsequently, the Uruguayan Foreign Ministry issued a statement in which it expressed its “great concern” about Machado’s disqualification.

“Uruguay observes with great concern these judicial disqualifications of political opponents to hold elective or public positions, since they directly attack the holding of free, democratic and competitive elections,” the Foreign Ministry said.

The Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), controlled by the regime, ratified on Friday, January 26, a disqualification imposed by the Maduro regime on María Corina Machadoopposition presidential candidate, which prevents her from participating in elections.

Machado, a 56-year-old former legislator, won the opposition presidential primary in October with more than 90% of the vote. Her victory came despite the government announcing a 15-year disqualification from holding public office just days after she formally entered the race in June.

In October 2023, as part of the resumption of dialogue between the Maduro regime and the opposition, under the mediation of Norway, the parties signed the Barbados agreements, according to which they had to “seek the review of the disqualification measures.” , in addition to offering guarantees so that the presidential elections are free and democratic.

Last December, Machado went to the TSJ to request a review of his disqualification. However, the court ruled against him and upheld the ban.

Preventing Machado and other candidates from running would go against the Barbados agreements, which in turn served as a basis for the US government to alleviate some sanctions imposed as a measure of pressure on the regime and which are directed at the oil industries. Venezuelan gas and mining.

Now, the US has warned Venezuela that it has until April to reverse the disqualification measure against Machado. Otherwise, the sanctions that were lifted will be re-applied.

Source: With information from Infobae / AP