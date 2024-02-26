President of Ecuador confirms his candidacy for re-election in 2025

QUITO.- The president of Ecuador , Daniel Noboa officially announced this Monday his intention to seek re-election in the elections scheduled for February 9, 2025, claiming that “the work has not yet been finished” and that is why he believes more time is needed.

Noboa, who previously won the second round of elections in October 2023, defeating Correismo candidate Luisa González, pledged to continue serving his country for as long as the Constitution and popular support allow.

Assuming the presidency at the young age of 36, Noboa took office at the end of November 2023, thus completing the mandate started by his predecessor, Guillermo Lasso. This period, considered a continuation of the previous one, was characterized by the implementation of the ‘crossed death’ mechanism, designed to avoid a political trial against Lasso for possible acts of corruption.

Exception status

Regarding the current state of emergency, Noboa announced the extension of this measure for an additional 30 days, highlighting the need to address pending problems, especially with regard to the neutralization of armed gangs and their middle managers. To achieve this, a popular consultation is planned to establish specialized bodies in constitutional matters, in order to counteract the protection strategies used by narcoterrorist groups in rural areas.

The National Electoral Council scheduled a popular consultation and a referendum for April 21, with eleven questions aimed at addressing issues related to security, employment and the functioning of the State.

Noboa acknowledged that Ecuador faces challenges, but highlighted the progress made, including the military’s control of prisons, which has contributed to a decrease in the number of violent deaths and renewed hope in the country.

The state of emergency was declared after a series of incidents in Ecuadorian prisons, which included the kidnapping and murder of officials, as well as the escape of José Macias Villamar, known as ‘Fito’, one of the country’s main criminal leaders.

