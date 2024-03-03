President of Ecuador with his compatriots in Queens

The Ecuadorian community of our city had the opportunity to listen directly to the president of their country, Daniel Noboa, who was visiting our city this Saturday.

At the meeting, at Queens Boroguh Hall, Noboa told his compatriots that his government is committed to improving conditions in his country to prevent more people from continuing to emigrate.

The visit of the Ecuadorian president was to learn first-hand about the needs of the community.

Noboa highlighted his administration’s request to the US government to offer TPS for Ecuadorians residing in the United States.

“Where the chancellor told us that everything that had to be done by the Ecuadorian government was done. And that now they are expecting and waiting like everyone, for a response from President Biden,” said the activist. Ecuadorian William Murillo.

“The President of the Republic explained to us that he and the Foreign Ministry had taken steps. Now it is a matter for the American government to make a decision,” said Oswaldo Guzmán, president of the Ecuadorian Civic Committee of New York.

The Ecuadorian president also explained the situation in the country after the declaration of internal armed conflict to fight against criminal gangs that have shaken the nation.

According to Noboa, acts of violence have decreased and peace is being restored.