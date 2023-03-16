Presidential election takes place with applause: Infantino opens Fifa Congress in Kigali

FIFA President Gianni Infantino opened the world football association’s congress in Kigali on Thursday with an appeal for donations for the survivors of the genocide in Rwanda.

The 52-year-old Swiss national held up a soccer ball made by women in Rwanda during his opening speech and appealed to delegates from the 211 associations to buy a copy for US$1,000. “Give whatever you want to give,” Infantino said. “We give the difference.” The ball is a symbol of joy.

Infantino wants to be confirmed in office at the General Assembly of the World Football Association. There is no opposing candidate. It is therefore possible to be confirmed in office by applause, as in Infantino’s previous election four years ago.

Only a small part of the 211 Fifa member associations, including the German Football Association (DFB), the Norwegian and the Swedish association, have refused to support the 52-year-old.

“In the past few weeks, we have received no or only insufficient information from Fifa on various issues,” said DFB President Bernd Neuendorf on Wednesday, according to a statement.

Fifa must “become much more open and transparent in dealing with the national associations. In its own interest, it should explain how and why certain decisions are made and who was involved in making them. That has not always been the case recently.”

Norwegian association insists on dealing with human rights

The Norwegian Football Association called for a detailed statement on accountability in human rights issues at the Fifa Congress. The association, headed by Fifa critic Lise Klaveness, submitted a motion to the general assembly in Rwanda.

In it, the Norwegian federation calls for a discussion specifically about Fifa’s responsibility in Qatar and a debate about how the world association wants to fulfill its responsibility in upcoming tournaments.

The human rights issue had come up before and during the World Cup in Qatar, especially in Germany, and the World Cup host was at times heavily criticized internationally.

While still in Qatar, Infantino had confirmed that there would be a compensation fund for guest workers in Qatar and that a trade union representation would be set up in Doha. So far, there has been little information about the progress.

The proposals of the member associations for the congress agenda can be found under point ten of the agenda – after the presidential election.

Infantino has been in office since 2016. Since he initially took over the remaining term of office from the suspended Joseph Blatter seven years ago, another re-election in 2027 to 2031 is possible according to the Fifa statutes. (dpa)

