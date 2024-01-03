2023 was an unforgettable year for Paris Hiltonwhen She became a double mother through surrogacy.

In January she welcomed her son Phoenix, and in November she welcomed her daughter London. The businesswoman wanted to witness the arrival of her first-born child with a video in which we can see the first moments she experienced with the child in the hospital. Some images that have sparked controversy in the virtual world, where many have criticized that Paris Hilton appears in a hospital bed, dressed in a gown holding the newborn baby as if she had been the one who gave birth.

These scenes have caused a wave of negative comments, among which we find messages such as: “Why is she in bed in a robe? She didn’t give birth… This is awkward.”“This gives me some vibes The Handmaid’s Tale (The Handmaid’s Tale, in Spanish)”, “If she didn’t give birth to a baby, then why is she in a bed?”, “In the hospital bed, this is like the Handmaid’s Tale” , “The birth would be the same as in the Handmaid’s Tale, only the maid did it for money and voluntarily… rich people live outside the law. Poor baby without his real mother, the one who carried him in the womb, the one he knows…” or “Pretending that you gave birth.”

There are also those who defended the heiress for living motherhood in her own way.

These images correspond to the second season of your program Paris In Love.

Paris Hilton is not the first celebrity to be attacked for this. We remember that Khloé Kardashian was also criticized for the same thing when she showed the moment she met her son.