Preview: M3 hunts bloodsuckers in Redfall

Many people were probably a little surprised when Arkane Studios showed off Redfall during E3 two years ago. Should the Dishonored and Prey developer chase the old Left 4 Dead market? Well, it’s not really like that. I recently got to try out 90 minutes of the single player mode in Arkane’s Vampire Hunt, starting a little way into the game.

Alone is strong?

Redfall’s first pick may be the most important in the game. Which of the four characters should I play? Everyone has their own unique abilities and therefore also slightly different play styles. The choice was between Jacob, ex-soldier who has a raven that can mark enemies, an invisibility cloak and a magical sniper rifle, Layla, student who accidentally got telekinetic powers in the form of an umbrella that can stop bullets and an elevator that can launch you up in the air, as well as a vampiric ex who fights by your side, the engineer Remi, who has access to explosives and a robot assistant who can attract enemies, and finally the cryptozoologist Devinder, who can teleport and also has some inventions just for fighting against vampires.

Photo: Bethesda

With only 90 minutes I had time to try one of them, and my choice was Jacob. Being the one to sneak around and hunt and give the vampires a taste of their own medicine was too tempting. However, something that became clear a while in was that it might not be the best choice when playing alone. Exploring the game world is a big part of Redfall, and without my own abilities to get to inaccessible places or teammates to help out, I felt a little deprived of everything the game had to offer. Is the idea that it will attract replay or having to play with others?

Photo: Bethesda

The multiplayer mode is the big question mark with Redfall. It’s a perfect setup for playing together, but how will it all work? Will I be able to play with my friends who haven’t progressed as far in the game? How will the balance be between players at different levels? A multiplayer mode of this scale is new to Arkane, will they be able to maintain it all?

Not so immortal

A shooter isn’t much use if the shooting doesn’t feel good. Luckily, I really enjoyed the combat in Redfall. The vampires offer interesting resistance, there are rules for how vampires are to be killed, and ordinary bullets are not quite enough all the way. When you’ve shot down the vampires’ health gauges, they’ll be in a clouded state for a little while, and then it’s time to pick up the special gear. Either you light them on fire with flares, but we all know that even a sharp stake will do. You can either shoot the wooden sticks with special weapons, or use them as bayonets on automatic carbines and shotguns.

Photo: Bethesda

It made for an interesting tactical puzzle, especially in battles with multiple vampires at once. If I have time to shoot down the second vampire before the first wakes up again, I dare to risk running forward into the open to impale a vampire.

The vampires were interesting to fight, but the cultists that follow them I can’t really say the same about. It might have been because the difficulty was a little too low, but they never felt like a threat. In and of itself, it felt good to be a combination of James Bond and Harry Potter sneaking around in my invisibility cloak and silenced gun and emptying buildings without anyone noticing.

Photo: Bethesda

However, the deadliest thing in Redfall is not the vampires or their minions, but “totem poles” that spread a blood-red mist that damages you. After a number of attempts to destroy them, I gave up and looked around them instead. I was later told that a specific weapon is required to deal with them, something that should perhaps be made a little clearer in the game itself.

I’m shipping up to Boston

There is something about New England that attracts horror and monsters. Much of what Stephen King wrote, HP Lovecraft and his Cthulhu mythos, and now also Arkane’s Redfall. The island of Redfall has thus been taken over by four vampire gods and their mortal and immortal followers. It’s up to you to save the day.

The open world in Redfall seems to have solved something that has become more and more of an annoyance in many other open world games. If you open up the map in many games today, it’s easy to get overwhelmed by all the icons that fill the map. That is not the case in Redfall.

Photo: Bethesda

I was tasked with getting from my base in a fire station in the middle of the map to a mansion in the southwest end. There were two icons on the map, the station and the target. Instead of pre-populating the map with lots of side material, it appeared on the map once I approached. It felt more enticing to explore when I didn’t know where everything was.

There are, however, certain risks in exploring everything. The vampire gods of the game kept track of what I was doing, and all the side material yes completed filled a meter. Once it was full, the gods sent their strongest minion after me.

Photo: Bethesda

After an hour and a half with Redfall, I think the game looks really promising, but there were some annoyances and I still have some questions about the multiplayer mode.

Redfall will be released for PC and Xbox Series X/S on May 2, 2023.