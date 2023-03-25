Price explosion in cucumbers: why the prices are rising so enormously

Berlin

High prices for cucumbers? In addition to inflation, there are other reasons for the current price explosion. All answers at a glance.

Most consumers will have noticed it while shopping: In the past few months, the Fruit and vegetable prices shot up. This is due to high inflation and the increased costs for producers and trade. In particular, the price of cucumbers has risen sharply and is now over 1.50 euros per piece in many supermarkets.

Most recently, a customer had in a Hamburg Edeka branch cucumbers discovered for 3.29 euros per piece – and made their find public via TikTok. A spokesman for Edeka Nord confirmed the price increase to the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland”, but pointed out that it had already been corrected downwards. At Rewe, a class 1 cucumber currently costs 1.49 euros, at Norma 1.59 euros. Tegut, on the other hand, charges 1.99 euros for Spanish cucumbers and even 2.49 euros for organic cucumbers.

Why have cucumber prices gone up?

But why have prices risen so much? In regional terms, increased operating material and energy costs in particular are having an impact price development with vegetables. “Thus, the fertilizer requirement for vegetables is significantly higher than for other crops,” explains a spokeswoman for the Brandenburg State Farmers’ Association when asked by this editorial team.













And inflation is also making itself felt in cultivation. According to the Brandenburg State Farmers’ Association, cold-sensitive vegetables like When eating salad warm temperatures of 22 to 30 degrees and a constant supply of water to thrive. “Increasing energy and water prices have a direct impact on prices, since food retailers have always had very small margins for agricultural producers,” says a spokeswoman.





Cucumbers: Rising wages continue to drive up the price

The vegetable growing, from growing the plants in pallets to separating them and planting them out to the time-consuming care of the climbing cucumber plants, requires and ties up many workers. The increase in the minimum wage at the beginning of 2022 and further increases by the collective bargaining partners have raised wages for employees in agriculture. The wage costs then rose disproportionately to the proceeds, which is why the prices were increased, explains the press spokeswoman for the state farmers’ association.

“With the cucumber or generally with vegetables from the region, the consumer ultimately pays the price for the domestic production under the framework conditions applicable in Germany. When these increase production costs, food prices also increase.

Cucumbers from abroad also more expensive

Since the Harvest time of cucumbers in Germany only begins in June, the cold-sensitive vegetables often have to be grown abroad, for example in Spain. In the main growing areas of southern Europe and North Africa, however, there have recently been bad harvests due to the weather, which has further increased prices.

And things are not looking good for greenhouse cucumbers either: Due to inflation, production here is not at the level of previous years. There are also higher ones Transportation costs, so that less fruit and vegetables come onto the market. The same applies to peppers, tomatoes and tangerines.

How will the price develop?

Experts assume that the price of cucumbers will decrease as soon as Dutch and German copies come onto the market in larger quantities. According to “RND”, Edeka also suspects that the price will return to a lower level as soon as the cucumbers from Germany and neighboring countries are added. A situation like that in Great Britain, where there are currently massive bottlenecks in vegetables and even cucumbers are rationed, does not threaten Germany.

