Price of gasoline and diesel for today Thursday March 16, 2023 in Mexico

This is the price updated from the gasoline and diesel in Mexico For this Thursday, March 16, 2023, get to know them in detail.
The specialists in the price of fuels, PetroIntelligence He points out that regular gasoline has a price today of 21,895 pesos, magna gasoline, premium gasoline 24,145 pesos and diesel reaches 23,741 pesos per liter.
Meanwhile, the specialized portal gasolineMX indicates that the prices have been updated as follows: the national average price for Magna gasoline is $21.95 pesos, Premium gasoline is $24.02 pesos, and Diesel is $23.59.
Let us remember that on other occasions in The Truth News We have told you that the international price of oil. Pemex’s situation, tax incentives to the IEPS, influence the final cost of fuels.
Diesel and gasoline price in Mexico
Average price of diesel and gasoline in Mexico City:
- Great 22.27
- Premium 24.75
- Diesel 23.52
Average price of diesel and gasoline in the State of Mexico
- Magna 21.75
- Premium 24.07
- Diesel 23.29
Average price of diesel and gasoline in Guanajuato
- Magna 22
- Premium 24.5
- Diesel 23.67
Average price of diesel and gasoline in Chihuahua
- Great 20.39
- Premium 22.8
- Diesel 23.36
Average price of diesel and gasoline in Puebla
- Great 21.34
- Premium 23.37
- Diesel 23.11
Average price of diesel and gasoline in Jalisco
- Magna 22.3
- Premium 24.67
- Diesel 23.66
Average price of diesel and gasoline in Yucatan
- Great 22.22
- Premium 23.95
- Diesel 23.95
Average price of diesel and gasoline in Nuevo León
- Magna 22.77
- Premium 25.17
- Diesel 23.79
Average price of diesel and gasoline in Quintana Roo
- Great 23.06
- Premium 24.34
- Diesel 24.39
Average price of diesel and gasoline in Sinaloa
- Great 22.34
- Premium 24.22
- Diesel 24.17
Average price of diesel and gasoline in Tabasco
- Great 21.65
- Premium 23.33
- Diesel 23.29
Average price of diesel and gasoline in Veracruz
- Great 21.58
- Premium 23.36
- Diesel 23.29
Average price of diesel and gasoline in Tamaulipas
- Magna 18.92
- Premium 21.08
- Diesel 22.79
Average price of diesel and gasoline in Sonora
- Great 21.46
- Premium 24.19
- Diesel 23.73
Average price of diesel and gasoline in Baja California Norte
- Magna 20.96
- Premium 23.74
- Diesel 22.45
Average price of diesel and gasoline in Baja California Sur
- Great 22.38
- Premium 24.29
- Diesel 23.97
Average price of diesel and gasoline in Durango
- Great 22.05
- Premium 24.3
- Diesel 24.16
Average price of diesel and gasoline in Oaxaca
- Magna 22.66
- Premium 24.28
- Diesel 24.24
Average price of diesel and gasoline in Chiapas
- Great 21.82
- Premium 23.62
- Diesel 23.63
Average price of diesel and gasoline in Michoacán
- Great 22.29
- Premium 24.14
- Diesel 23.86
