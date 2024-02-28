Price of the dollar today, February 28

MIAMI.- He dollar maintained its stability this Wednesday February 28 in it Europa y United Kingdom Meanwhile in Japan had a slight setback. Meanwhile, in the countries of the region, instability persists in the different markets, with slight slippages in the parallel structures of Argentina y Venezuela .

In it european market the rate remains at 1,08 euros per dollar, for the seventh consecutive closing. The currency of the old continent is one of the strongest within the exchange market where it remains a refuge for investors.

In United Kingdomthe dollar is quoted in £1.26 for the sixth consecutive day. The British currency continues “in his kingdom”occupying a preferential place in the foreign exchange marketafter recovering from its departure from the euro zone.

In it japanese marketthe American currency had a small slide, going from 150.55 to 150.45 yen. This Asian currency, along with the dollar, the euro and the pound sterling, is one of the most robust in the world. Forex marketdespite having lost value against the American currency during the last month.

Price of the dollar in Argentina and Cuba

In Mexicothe currency experienced a fall of 0,35%after two stable days, to value itself in 17.06 Mexican pesos in it Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF). In the Aztec nation, the Central Bank establishes the price guideline and this moves during the day in the buying and selling of the banks and serves as the exchange reference for the following day.

In Argentinathe official price, set by the Central Bank, had a very slight increase of 0,03% to settle in 884.03 Argentine pesos. The official rate reduced the gap of more than 100% that it maintained with the parallel structure, after the drastic increase implemented by the president Javier Milei, in order to stabilize the economy. In the parallel currency of the so-called Dolar bluewhich during the last administration set the tone in the economy, now has an advantage of 18%. In this square, he retreated 2,79% and located in 1,045 Argentine pesos.

In Havanathe official rate, established by the Central Bank of Cuba, remains anchored to the 24 Cuban pesos per dollar since march 2005. In the so-called parallel or black market, whose value is 12 times mayorthe US currency did not present changes and remains at 310 Cuban pesos for the fourth consecutive day.

Quote in Colombia and Venezuela

In Venezuelathe official exchange rate, set by the Central Bank, registered a subtle increase of 0,09% to place yourself in 36,10 bolivars per dollar. While on the parallel structure, she suffered a fall of 1,02%% to quote in 38.20 bolivars.

In Colombiathe currency showed a decline, going from 3,963.08 to 3,935.59 Colombian pesos at the rate established by the Bank of the Republic. Annual inflation as of January was 8.35%according to figures from the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE).

Source: With information from the Central Bank of the different countries and parallel structures