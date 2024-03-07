Price of the dollar today, March 7

MIAMI.- He dollar there were no changes this Thursday March 7 in it European nor British market While in the Japanese the yen recovers ground. Meanwhile, exchange rate instability persists in the countries of the region, with an upward trend in Cuba, where the American currency is quoted at 317 Cuban pesos .

For the thirteenth consecutive day, the currency remains at 1,08 euros in it old continent . The European currency is one of the most robust within the exchange market where it is preserved as a refuge for investors.

In United Kingdomthe price did not change this Thursday, so it remains at £1.27 per dollar for the second consecutive closing. British currency remains “in his kingdom”occupying a preferential place in the exchange marketafter recovering from its departure from the euro zone.

In it japanese marketthe yen recovers ground against the dollar, which had a fall of 0,68%when passing from 149,99 a 148,93 yen. This Asian currency, along with the dollar, the euro and the pound sterling, is one of the most robust in the world. foreign exchange marketdespite having lost value against the American currency during the last month.

Quote in Cuba

In Mexico, the American currency continues to lose value. This Thursday he retreated 0,29% compared to the last closing and is valued at 16.87 Mexican pesos in it Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF). In the Aztec nation, the Central Bank establishes the price guideline and this moves during the day in the buying and selling of the banks and serves as the exchange reference for the following day.

In Argentinathe official exchange rate, set by the Central Bank, did not register changes and remains at 889.49 Argentine pesos. The official rate reduced the gap of more than 100% that it maintained with the parallel structure, after the drastic increase implemented by the president Javier Milei, in order to stabilize the economy. In the parallel currency of the so-called Dolar bluewhich during the last administration set the tone in the economy, now has an advantage of 10%. In this arena, he declined 1,01% and is located 980 Argentine pesos.

In Havanathe currency remains anchored to the 24 Cuban pesos per dollar since march 2005 in the official price, established by the Central Bank of Cuba. In the so-called parallel or black market, whose value is 13 times mayorcontinues to grow on a small scale, by increasing 0,32% to value yourself in 318 Cuban pesos.

Price of the dollar in Venezuela

In Venezuelathe dollar increased 0,12% in the official exchange rate, established by the Central Bank, to establish itself in 36,17 bolivars. While in the parallel structure, the upward trend resumes, as the 0,35% to value yourself in 38.06 bolivars.

In Colombiathe exchange market experienced a subtle exchange rate slide for the second consecutive day, going from 3.945,32 a 3.932,55 Colombian pesos in the quote set by the Bank of the Republic. In the coffee nation, Annual inflation as of January was 8.35%according to figures from the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE).

Source: With information from the Central Bank of the different countries and parallel structures