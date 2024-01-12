“Pride” is here, the new release from L Kimii

L Kimii is premiering this Friday with a song that has all the ingredients to delight its fans within the urban genre.

“Orgullo”, title of the song, landed on digital platforms along with a video clip that the reggaeton singer himself he advanced on his social networks.

On his Instagram profile, the artist shared images of the video, along with the dancers who accompanied him in the audiovisual, and also of the recording session in the studio.

“I’m sorry my love / The love that I already had for you is off / I wanted to kiss you but I had everything / It’s over, walk around the floor / If I greet you it will be necessary / Keep in mind that you were the one who wanted / I always I told you from the beginning”says part of the lyrics of this song dedicated to that relationship that is a thing of the past.

With a tremendous rhythm and flow, L Kimii showed that he is also very good at dancing to the rhythm of the super contagious chorus: “I see you with tremendous pride / You think that this is yours / I see you with tremendous water / Because you have good luggage”.

“Pride” is one of the titles included in his recent album Since 48a production that has been greatly appreciated by fans of L Kimii’s music.

Surely challenges with this topic will begin on the networks very soon, but in the meantime, here we leave you with the video clip so you can practice the best corridors.