Primavera, Torino-Hellas Verona: formazioni UFFICIALI and prepartita in direct – Toro.it

Twenty-fourth day of the Spring 1 championship that Torino will see impegnato contro l’Hellas Verona. Partita fundamentale per i granata in ottica playoff. In return in the last period, I will recover and punti persi, from the very start of the gialloblù, which constituted the last ostacolo prima of the Viareggio Tournament. A test of the important nove, with il fischio d’inizio alle ore 15.00 dal Silvio Piola di Vercelli. Follow the diretta di Torino-Hellas Verona su Toro.it.

Spring, Torino-Hellas Verona: the prepartita

Manca little to the fischio d’inizio di Torino-Hellas Verona, sfida che vede confronting a club with situations of classification and risultati diversi. I granata hanno ritrovato morale thanks to the victory for 3-1 in the derby della Mole and proveanno to dare continuità a quanto fatto. Il primo posto is only 5 points away and is not impossible to print. Diverso è invece per gli scaligeri, che arrivano da una sconfitta contro la Fiorentina e un quattordicesimo posto. The red zone is distant but only one point and I will take the head to the più ready for non risk.

Primavera, Torino-Hellas Verona: dove vederla in TV and streaming

Torino-Hellas Verona will broadcast in direct its Sportitalia, channel 60 of the digital terrestrial. It will be possible to follow the Gara del Campionato Primavera on tv but in streaming on the site of Sportitalia.

Spring, Torino-Hellas Verona: la diretta

CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE LA DIRETTA DI TORINO-HELLAS VERONA SPRING

Calcio d’inizio alle ore 15.00

Spring, Torino-Hellas Verona: the official training

Turin: Passador, Anton, Dell’Aquila, Ansah, Antolini, Savva, Dellavalle, Dembele, Njie, Weidmann, Ruszel. Available Hennaux, Servalli, Rettore, Jurgens, Corona, Ciammaglichella, Vaiarelli, Silva, Ruiz, Opoku, Marchioro, Barzago, Makadji. there. scurto.

Hellas Verona: Boseggia, El Wafi, Calabrese, Caia, Bernardi, Gomez, Cazzadori, Ebengue, Bragantini, D’Agostino, Cisse. available. Ravasio, Marchetti, Florio, Larsen, Riahi, Matyjewicz, Verzini, Zorom, Nitri, Dias, Diao, Nwanege. there. Sammarco.