Prime Gaming: All Free Games in 2023 – Wolfenstein: The New Order in April

If you have an Amazon Prime subscription, that includes access to Prime Gaming.

There you can expect not only regular individual bonus packages for numerous different games, you also get free games every month.

These are PC versions that you can usually secure for the Amazon Games App or for other platforms such as Steam, the EA App or GOG, that varies.

Prime Gaming: The free games of 2023

No matter what day of the month a game is released, you have until the end of the month to get the respective titles into your library. So check back regularly so you don’t miss anything!

In 2023 you got and still get these games at Prime Gaming:

Date Game
April 27, 2023 Looking for Aliens
grim
Sengoku
Magician Lord
April 20, 2023 holder 2
terraformers
Metal Slug 4
Ninja Masters
April 13, 2023 The Beast Inside
Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
Crossed Swords
Ghost Pilots
April 6, 2023 Wolfenstein: The New Order
Ninja Commando
Art of Fighting 3
March 30, 2023 City Legends: Trapping in Mirror
March 23, 2023 Peaky Blinders: Mastermind
Book of Demons
March 16, 2023 Faraway 3: Arctic Escape
March 9, 2023 I am Fish
Goodbye
March 2, 2023 Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition
February 23, 2023 Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator
Whitewash
Space Crew: Legendary Edition
February 16, 2023 BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad
One hand clapping
February 9, 2023 Divine Knockout
Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield
February 2, 2023 onsen master
The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
January 3, 2023 The Evil Within 2
far away 2
breath edge
beat cop
Lawn Mowing Simulator
Chicken Police – Paint it RED!

