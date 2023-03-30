Prime Gaming: All Free Games in 2023 – Wolfenstein: The New Order in April

If you have an Amazon Prime subscription, that includes access to Prime Gaming.

There you can expect not only regular individual bonus packages for numerous different games, you also get free games every month.

These are PC versions that you can usually secure for the Amazon Games App or for other platforms such as Steam, the EA App or GOG, that varies.

Prime Gaming: The free games of 2023

No matter what day of the month a game is released, you have until the end of the month to get the respective titles into your library. So check back regularly so you don’t miss anything!

In 2023 you got and still get these games at Prime Gaming: