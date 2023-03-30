Prime Gaming: All Free Games in 2023 – Wolfenstein: The New Order in April

If you have an Amazon Prime subscription, that includes access to Prime Gaming.
There you can expect not only regular individual bonus packages for numerous different games, you also get free games every month.
These are PC versions that you can usually secure for the Amazon Games App or for other platforms such as Steam, the EA App or GOG, that varies.
Prime Gaming: The free games of 2023
No matter what day of the month a game is released, you have until the end of the month to get the respective titles into your library. So check back regularly so you don’t miss anything!
In 2023 you got and still get these games at Prime Gaming:
|Date
|Game
|April 27, 2023
|Looking for Aliens
grim
Sengoku
Magician Lord
|April 20, 2023
|holder 2
terraformers
Metal Slug 4
Ninja Masters
|April 13, 2023
|The Beast Inside
Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
Crossed Swords
Ghost Pilots
|April 6, 2023
|Wolfenstein: The New Order
Ninja Commando
Art of Fighting 3
|March 30, 2023
|City Legends: Trapping in Mirror
|March 23, 2023
|Peaky Blinders: Mastermind
Book of Demons
|March 16, 2023
|Faraway 3: Arctic Escape
|March 9, 2023
|I am Fish
Goodbye
|March 2, 2023
|Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition
|February 23, 2023
|Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator
Whitewash
Space Crew: Legendary Edition
|February 16, 2023
|BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad
One hand clapping
|February 9, 2023
|Divine Knockout
Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield
|February 2, 2023
|onsen master
The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
|January 3, 2023
|The Evil Within 2
far away 2
breath edge
beat cop
Lawn Mowing Simulator
Chicken Police – Paint it RED!