Prime Gaming: Amazon is giving away these games and content in March

In addition to exclusive content for games such as PUBG Mobile, Dead by Daylight, Genshin Impact and Co., the focus is on free games on Amazon. These include the story-heavy ’90s role-playing game (RPG) Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition, the ‘hack and slay’ deck-building hybrid Book of Demons, and the physics-based adventure I am Fish. The puzzle adventure game Peaky Blinders: Mastermind, based on the hit TV series, is also included.

In Faraway 3: Arctic Escape, players can also solve puzzles in arctic landscapes and search for hidden objects in addition to tricky tasks in Legends: Trapping in Mirror. Adios, on the other hand, pulls the player into rural Kansas as a pig farmer to stand against the local mafia. The free games will be released staggered throughout March – every Thursday. In our overview (see below) we have marked the “Free Games with Prime” (FGWP) accordingly.



Additional in-game content, twitch drops and more.

In terms of DLCs and goodies, Amazon has enough extras for all kinds of games in its luggage for the coming month. Among other things, players of well-known titles such as FIFA 23, Fall Guys, League of Legends, Madden 23, Red Dead Online, Grand Theft Auto Online (GTA 5), Rainbow Six Siege, Valorant and Smite benefit from the free loot. In addition, Amazon is once again supplying its own online role-playing games (MMORPG) Lost Ark and New World with new items and loot bundles.

All in-game items must be claimed on the Prime Gaming website. This often requires a direct link to the game account. Below you will find all loot dates.

Overview of Amazon Prime Gaming gifts in March 2023

Available now and soon:

Candy Crush Saga – XXL Loot Pack 1

Candy Crush Soda Saga – XXL Loot Pack 1

Dead by Daylight – 100 Rift Fragments

Divine Knockout – Confetti Knockout FX and A Contest of Strength Profile Card

Fall Guys – Merry Mastodon Bundle

Farm Heroes Saga – 20 Gold Bars, 24-Hours Unlimited Lives, 1 Shovel

FIFA 23 – Prime Gaming Pack

Grand Theft Auto Online – GTA$125K

KartRider Rush+ – Prime Gaming Racer Pack

League of Legends – Prime Gaming Capsule

League of Legends: Wild Rift – Random Bauble Chest

Legends of Runeterra – Rare Prismatic Chest, Epic Card

Madden 23 – Super Bowl Ultimate Team Pack

New World – The Dragon’s Hoard

PALADINS – Steel-Forged Barik Skin

PUBG Mobile – Street Cred Set

Rainbow Six Siege – 7 Day Renown Boosters

Realm Royale – Twilight Huntress Hunter Skin

Red Dead Online – Buckley Hat Tint 1, Rivera Hooded Tunic Tint 3, Howl Emote, 5 Gold Bars

Rogue Company – Kyoto Undercover Ronin Outfit

SMITE – Magic: The Gathering Cosmetic Bundle

Valorant – Doomscrolling spray

Warframe – Kudzon Ephemera Cosmetic

Free games at Prime Gaming:

last chance at The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition, Onsen Master, Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield, Divine Knockout, One Hand Clapping, BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad, Space Crew: Legendary Edition, Tunche and Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator

From March – Free games with Prime: Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition, Adios, I am Fish, Faraway 3: Arctic Escape, Book of Demons, Peaky Blinders: Mastermind and City Legends: Trapping in Mirror – Collector's Edition

Upcoming in-game content:

1st March – Genshin Impact – Prime Bundle

– Genshin Impact – Prime Bundle 2nd March – Baldur’s Gate Enhanced Edition ( FGWP )

– Baldur’s Gate Enhanced Edition ( ) 2nd March – Grand Theft Auto Online – GTA$125K

– Grand Theft Auto Online – GTA$125K 2nd March – Raid: Shadow Legends – 6 Savage Artifacts

– Raid: Shadow Legends – 6 Savage Artifacts 7th March – Lost Ark – Magick Society Special Dye Chest

– Lost Ark – Magick Society Special Dye Chest 8th of March – KartRider Rush+ – Prime Gaming Racer Pack

– KartRider Rush+ – Prime Gaming Racer Pack 8th of March – PUBG Mobile – Extreme Climber Set

– PUBG Mobile – Extreme Climber Set 9th March – Goodbye ( FGWP )

– Goodbye ( ) 9th March – Grand Theft Auto Online – GTA$125K

– Grand Theft Auto Online – GTA$125K 9th March – I am Fish ( FGWP )

– I am Fish ( ) March 16th – Faraway 3: Arctic Escape ( FGWP )

– Faraway 3: Arctic Escape ( ) March 23rd – Book of Demons ( FGWP )

– Book of Demons ( ) March 23rd – Peaky Blinders: Mastermind ( FGWP )

– Peaky Blinders: Mastermind ( ) March 30 – City Legends: Trapping in Mirror – Collector’s Edition ( FGWP )

