Prince Harry appears again at hearing

Prince Harry before the hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice in London. © Aaron Chown/PA Wire/dpa

Prince Harry makes no secret of his disdain for the boulevard. In his autobiography, he blamed the “Yellow Press” for the climate in the palace. Now he wants to go to court.

London – British Prince Harry seems to be really serious about his lawsuit against the publisher of the “Daily Mail”. For the second day in a row, the 38-year-old Royal appeared on Tuesday for the preliminary hearing at the court in London.

He and other celebrities, including pop star Elton John (76), accuse the “Mail” journalists of having spied on them. The publisher ANL (Associated Newspapers Limited), which also owns the “Mail on Sunday” and “MailOnline”, denies the allegations and argues that they are already time-barred.

Harry appeared at the London High Court in a gray suit with a matching tie. He seemed focused. The preliminary hearing, which lasts several days, is about whether the lawsuit will be admitted to the main proceedings. The plaintiffs allege, among other things, that they were bugged using bugs hidden on windows or in cars. Telephone calls were also intercepted.

The lawsuit is just one of several that Harry and other British celebrities have filed against various newspaper publishers. In May, a case begins against the publisher Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), which owns the Daily Mirror, for allegedly wiretapping phones.

The preliminary proceedings are scheduled to last until Thursday, but a decision on how to proceed is not expected until a later date. Prince Harry, who broke away from the inner circle of the royal family about three years ago, now lives with his wife Meghan (41) and their children Prince Archie (3) and Princess Lilibet (1) in the US state of California. dpa