Prince Harry appears in court in London! And dad Charles is flying to Germany soon

The emigrant Prinz Harry (38) has surprisingly appeared in his native Great Britain. In London – for a hearing at the High Court. It’s about his lawsuit against the publisher Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).

The youngest son of King Charles III (74) accuses ANL of illegally obtaining information about him. The publishing house includes the newspapers “Daily Mail” and “Mail on Sunday”.

Harry seems confident of winning the court battle Photo: Jordan Pettitt/AP

Why is Harry suing the newspapers? Harry’s site accuses ANL of hiring private investigators to install wiretapping devices in cars and homes and eavesdrop on private phone calls and conversations.

Elton John, Liz Hurley and Sadie Frost have also filed suits

► In addition to Harry, other celebrities have also filed suit, including pop star Elton John (76) and his husband David Furnish (60) and actresses Liz Hurley (57) and Sadie Frost (57).

The evidence must be pretty good: Actress Sadie Frost was also in high spirits in court Foto: TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS

Frost’s lawyers have cited “compelling and extremely distressing evidence that they have been victims of heinous criminal activity and gross invasions of privacy.”

ANL dismisses the allegations as “absurd slander”. It is a “planned and orchestrated attempt to drag the ‘Mail’ title into the phone tapping scandal.”

► In the phone tapping scandal, To which ANL’s lawyers are referring, the British tabloid News of the World has been accused of wiretapping over 7,000 people by private investigators. The newspaper was discontinued in 2011. She belonged to the empire of media mogul Rupert Murdoch (92, “Fox News”, “The Sun”).

At the hearing, scheduled for four days, ANL plans to move to dismiss the lawsuits to avoid a trial.

Harry in London, Papa Charles bald in Deutschland

While Harry travels to his home country to appear in court, Papa Charles should slowly prepare for his three-day trip to Germany.

Charles and the king’s wife land on Wednesday afternoon Camilla (75) for a state visit to Berlin. For the 74-year-old, it is his first visit to Germany as a king.

Do you want to wave to Charles and Camilla? German Royal fans have twice the opportunity to do so Photo: Andrew Milligan/dpa

The Charles program in brief

► Wednesday afternoon from 3 p.m.: Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (67) receives the king with military honors. Here you can experience the king up close!

► Also on Wednesday: Reception on the topic of energy transition and sustainability at Bellevue Palace. Afterwards a state banquet with speeches by Charles and Steinmeier.

Here are the dates on the map Photo: dpa infographic GmbH/dpa

► Thursday: King Charles gives a speech in the Bundestag. Then visit the Ukraine arrival center in the former Berlin Tegel Airport.

► It continues on Thursday with a visit by the German-British Pioneer Bridge Battalion 130. After that, the committed climate protector Charles wants to look around in the eco-village of Brodowin.

► Friday we go to Hamburg: Together with Steinmeier, Charles and Camilla visit the memorial “Kindertransport – The Last Farewell” and lay a wreath at the St. Nikolai memorial – a memorial to the Church of St. Nikolai destroyed by British and American air raids in 1943.

► Royal fans will again have the chance to see the royal couple at Hamburg City Hall. Then there is a boat trip and a visit to a primary school.

Hopefully Charles and Camilla get enough breather…