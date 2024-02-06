Prince Harry arrives in London after King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis

LONDON.- He prncipe Harry arrived at the residence of his father, King Charles III, in London, British media reported today – February 6 -, one day after Buckingham Palace announced that the monarch has cancer.

The king’s youngest son was photographed arriving in a motorcade at Clarence House, near Buckingham Palace, after flying to London from Los Angeles.

The two have a problematic relationship. Harry left royal duties in 2020 and moved to California with his wife, Meghan. Royal officials announced Monday that the 75-year-old king has been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer and is receiving treatment.

For his part, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said today that he was shocked and saddened by King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis, but expressed his relief that the disease had been detected at an early stage.

Buckingham Palace announced late Monday that the king has begun outpatient treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer. It was detected during recent treatment for an enlarged prostate, but is not related to that problem, the palace said.

Fortunately, this has been detected early, Sunak told BBC radio. The prime minister stated that he would continue to communicate with him normally.

Be in our thoughts and our prayers. Many families throughout the country who listen to us will have gone through the same thing and know what it means for everyone, the minister said. So we’ll just encourage him and hope to get through this as quickly as possible.

Suspension of public events

After less than 18 months of reign, the 75-year-old monarch has suspended his public appearances, although he will continue to deal with state affairs such as weekly meetings with the prime minister and will not delegate his constitutional tasks as head of state.

The palace said that Charles, who has generally been in good health, remains very positive about this treatment and is looking forward to returning to public work as soon as possible.

Charles III became king in September 2022 when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died at age 96 after 70 years on the throne.

News of the king’s diagnosis came as his daughter-in-law, Kate, Princess of Wales, recovers from abdominal surgery that required her to be hospitalized for about two weeks.

Prince Harry self-exiled

Kate remains away from official activities while she recovers. Her husband, Prince William, who is the heir to the throne, also took time off to help care for her and their three children, although he is expected to preside over an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle and a charity dinner on Wednesday. .

Charles III assumed the throne with the intention of leading a smaller-scale monarchy, in which fewer family members would perform official duties. But with Charles III and Kate temporarily on leave, Prince Harry self-exiled in California and Prince Andrew virtually banned from public appearances due to his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the royal brand risks being short-handed.

Both William and Charles III’s wife, Queen Camilla, are expected to take on additional public functions during the king’s treatment.

FUENTE: AP