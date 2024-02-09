Prince Harry gets compensation from Daily Mirror tabloid

LONDON.- He Prince Harry reached an agreement to put an end to the pending proceedings for the collection of illicit information against the editor of the tabloid Daily Mirror, and will obtain financial compensation, his lawyer.

According to David Sherborne, Prince Harry’s lawyer, the tabloid’s publishing company, MGN, agreed to pay a substantial sum to King Charles III’s youngest son and bear all legal costs.

In the battle that Prince Harry, 39, has started against the British tabloid press, the tabloid had already been condemned in December for the same cause. The agreement reached now refers to another 115 articles on which justice had not yet ruled.

On December 15, the High Court of London ruled in favor of Prince Harry and ordered MGN to pay him 140,600 pounds ($177,413) in compensation.

In this agreement reached in February, Sherborne indicated that the compensation would include an interim payment to meet the costs of the trial of 400,000 pounds ($505,000).

“After our victory in December, the Mirror group finally agreed to the rest of my demands, which would have required two more trials,” Prince Harry said through his lawyer. 6

“Our mission continues”

The Duke of Sussex warned that this compensation he has obtained from the tabloid is just one step in the battle he will continue to wage against the tabloid press.

“Our mission continues. I believe in the positive change this will bring for all of us. That’s why I started this and will continue to do it until the end,” he said.

In the ruling last December, the court estimated that 15 of the 33 articles judged, published between 1996 and 2009, were the result of hacking of voice messages from the duke or his entourage.

The judge found that the newspapers carried out extensive phone hacking on celebrities between 2006 and 2011, even as a public inquiry into the conduct of the British press was underway.

During the trial, the prince gave evidence for eight hours, spread over two days of hearing, last June. It was the first appearance by a member of the royal family in court since Edward VII in 1891, before he became king, in a libel trial.

The prince has vowed to make reforming Britain’s media one of his life’s missions.

In this sense, he has started a legal battle against several sensationalist media, which he blames for the death of his mother Diana in 1997, in a car accident in Paris, when she was being chased by the ‘paparazzi’.

Harry also accuses the tabloids of treating his wife Meghan Markle the same way.

He left for California with Meghan and their two children in 2020, denouncing, among other things, the unbearable pressure from the British tabloid press.

On Tuesday, after learning that her father, King Charles III, suffers from cancer, she arrived in London from Los Angeles to visit him.

Father and son were together that day for 30 minutes at the king’s London residence, Clarence House, and a day later, on Wednesday, Harry returned to California.

Source: AFP