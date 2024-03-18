Prince Royce: I would like to do a collaboration with Enrique Iglesias or Juan Luis Guerra

Prince Royce (Bronx, New York, 1989). A star with capital letters. The king of bachata, the one who has gotten collaborations with almost everyone so they can sing bachata with him. Who has not sung Shakira’s Dejavu, who has not seen her with Chris Brown, Mara Becerra, Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, Becky G, Pitbull, Thalia, Man, Daddy Yankee, Anitta, Ludacris, J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Farruko or Maluma, among others. Now he is spending a few days in Spain, he collected the Dial Latino Award in Tenerife last Thursday, he took the opportunity to ask David Bisbal for a collaboration and he enjoys his fans in Spain. He receives AS at a hotel in Gran Va. Affable, cheerful and very optimistic, he tells us a little more about his career.

-Tell me, what was it like as a kid’s childhood in New York with the ideas, I suppose, from a very young age of wanting to sing, right?

-Yes, the idea of ​​singing took me when I was 13, I sang in the shower. At 15 I recorded my first song in the studio, at 18 was really when I finished my album and started to be Prince Royce. So yes, it was definitely from a very young age, I think the public has seen me grow up in front of the cameras and for me it is a pride to be able to make music, do what I love, do what I like and that the public supports me.

-You are a bit of an example of life for many young people who follow Prince Royce.

-Yes, I think it’s a, obviously with being famous or a public figure, comes also the responsibility of being an example, right? I think I have always tried to be a good example, to make it all about my music, to give a good message, that it is possible. I came from a very humble, somewhat negative, dangerous place, the Bronx, but despite that it is a place that really gave me motivation. Of wanting to get out of there, of wanting to work, of wanting to progress, to go to school. So I hope that young people see my story, that they get motivated, that they upload their videos on social networks, their YouTube, that they make music, that they prepare, that they study acting, whatever it is they want to do, that it is really possible. Sometimes you watch television and say: oh, that’s like winning the lottery or something like that, it’s very difficult. But really, when you motivate yourself and manifest that, anything is possible.

Enlarge Prince Royce has traveled to Spain to collect the Dial Latino and has talked about ‘Ultima Call’, his new album.

-How proud are your parents (his father is a taxi driver and his mother is a stylist), when they see their son succeed and even have a day, August 9, and a street?

-You would have to ask them, but yes, they are obviously very proud of me. Every time I am in a place, a prize, they tell me: How happy! They send me their blessings with each presentation. So yes, it’s very nice to see your family proud. When you are young you don’t want to let them down and it is very nice to see that they support me so much.

-Prince, what did that Stand by me give you? That way of reinventing it and that began to make you known

-Yes, that song is very special for me, different because it is a song mostly in English, with less Spanish than English, but with the rhythm of bachata, very Latin. I had the honor of singing it with the original singer also in the Latin Grammy and I felt that that moment was like a wow moment. A song that was 50 years old, I reinvented it, remade it, had his support. It’s a song that has a lot of magic, it reached me and I connected immediately. And every time I sing it it reminds me of the past, of my beginnings. Definitely, it is a very special song.

-I think you have collaboration with everyone, who are you missing? Who do you fancy?

-There are many, you know that always, and he knows it, I would like to do something with Enrique Iglesias.

-But you did a tour with him.

-Yes, in 2010. It’s true, you know everything, even I had forgotten that. Yes, I would like it with him, also with Juan Luis Guerra.

-You all want with Juan Luis Guerra.

-Yes, I would love it. With Bisbal too. But the truth is that seeing Shakira singing bachata with me, Man, Thala, Marc Anthony. For me it has been a pride, a pride. Artists that I admire very much, learning from them, collaborating with them, has been a great honor for me.

-Shakira’s Dejav’ also marked him…

-It’s a great song. I think that, as I said, an artist of Shakira’s stature singing her first bachata with me is an honor, a pleasure. It is something incredible and grateful to the fans and artists who support bachata. We see Rosala recording a bachata with The Weeknd, Manuel Turizo, Luis Fonsi released a bachata

-It’s time for bachata

-Yes, yes, I think it is something very nice to see how each artist puts their fusion, their voice. A genre that began on a very small island, in the Dominican Republic, has reached the world. Bachata classes, dance classes, it really is something very nice. And it makes me very proud to know that I have contributed a lot to the genre.

-You have seven albums, the last one, Lost Call, what are we going to find?

-Collaborations, a lot of bachata, I wanted it to have a lot of bachata, a lot of tropical sounds. The concept comes from decisions in life. Take a call, not take it, say something, not say something. I think it’s harder, sometimes not to say something. Or leave that call so missed.

-You just received the Dial Latino, Spain has a lot of Prince Royce.

-Yes, I remember the first time I came to Europe. I’ve always had a lot of support here. I enjoy awards more now than before. Now, ten years later, being given an award, becoming number one, I feel even more proud that people are still with me. You know, sometimes what is new is new and there is a boom, but staying there for many years is complicated. It fills me with a lot of pride. I see artists like Marc Anthony, Ricky Martin, Shakira who have 30-year careers and I say, wow. And that people are still there with them, that’s something, that’s the real prize. So I am honored and grateful to the people who have grown up with me. To the new fans who rediscover my music from the past. And it really has been a great adventure.

-How big of a sports fan is Prince?

-I’m a big baseball fan. I’m getting into football a little more now.

-Only a little?

-Yes, it was never really customary for Dominicans to watch football much. But I’m already seeing a lot more.

-You made the song 90 minutes with Valderrama as the protagonist for the World Cup in Russia.

-True, he also sang in a Classic. Did you see that too?

-S..

-Oh really? Wow. I sang the anthem before the game in Miami, it was in 2017. And with the MLS I have done several things too, yes.

-And now football, soccer, you say you like it

-I have always watched sports, but I was never at full capacity. Now, I am more aware. I watch American football, soccer. I like the World Cup. I’m not much of a team person, to be honest, I went to Inter Miami and now I’m going to see them.

-You have to go to the Bernabu to see Mbapp when he signs

-Ugh, he has a lot of talent.

-Thank you very much and many successes with that one. Lost call.

