Prince William and Kate Middleton attend Commonwealth Day alongside King Charles who honored the late Queen Elizabeth – Reuters

It was a first memorable Commonwealth Day service for King Charles III since the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September, as he enjoyed the festivities alongside other senior members of the Royal Family at the ‘Westminster Abbey.

The week-long occasion is a “series of events and activities taking place around the world – including religious and civic gatherings, debates, school assemblies, flag-raising ceremonies and events Cultures’, which celebrate the late Queen’s signing of the Commonwealth Charter.

The new reigning monarch paid tribute to his mother during his speech, sharing “Commonwealth Day was a special proud occasion for my beloved mother, the late Queen – a precious occasion to celebrate our Commonwealth family, at the service to which she has dedicated her long and remarkable life,” he said. “In succeeding Her Majesty at the helm of the Commonwealth, I draw great strength from her example, as well as from all that I have learned from the extraordinary people I have met, across the Commonwealth, over so many years. ‘years. »

“The Commonwealth has been a constant in my own life, yet its diversity continues to amaze and inspire me. Its almost limitless potential as a force for good in the world demands our utmost ambition. Its magnitude challenges us to unite and be bold. »

King Charles and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, were greeted outside Westminster Abbey by religious leaders as well as a performance by the Ngati Ranana London Maori Club.

The king was also pictured giving the traditional Maori greeting, the Hongi, with two people before heading inside.

It was Prince William and Kate Middleton’s first Commonwealth Day service appearance since being named Prince and Princess of Wales. The two were also pictured at Westminster Abbey, where they married in 2011.

Kate wore a peplum jacket with white embroidery and a matching skirt.

She also donned a pair of sapphire and diamond drop earrings that had previously been a prized possession of the late Princess Diana, as well as a Prince of Wales feather brooch, which she received from the King.

Her outfit was complemented by that of Prince William, both dressed in dark blue hues.

Several other senior members attended the service, including Prince Edward and Sophie, the newly appointed Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, as well as Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.