Prince William warns of rising anti-Semitism in Britain

LONDON.- He prince william heir to the British crown, condemned on Thursday in a visit to a London synagogue the rise of anti-Semitism in United Kingdom since the beginning of the conflict between Israel y Hamas.

The Prince of Wales met with representatives of Jewish students from the United Kingdom at the Western Marble Arch synagogue, in central London, who told him of the existence of a climate of fear on some campuses since the Hamas attack on October 7 .

William, 41, attended the event without his wife Kate, recovering from an abdominal operation she underwent in mid-January.

“Listening to your experiences, both Catalina and I are extremely concerned about the rise of anti-Semitism that you have spoken so eloquently about,” he said. “I’m so sorry you had to experience this, something that shouldn’t happen,” she added.

The crown prince also spoke with a Holocaust survivor, 94-year-old Renee Salt.

Impact of the conflict in the United Kingdom

Since the beginning of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, a sharp increase in the number of anti-Semitic and Islamophobic acts has been observed on British soil.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that the Community Security Trust (CST), whose role is to protect the Jewish community, would receive an additional £54 million ($68.3 million) to protect schools or synagogues over the next four years.

Last week, the heir to the British throne called for an end to fighting as soon as possible in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, saying there had been too many deaths and moving away from the reserve that the British royal family usually imposes on itself.

The war was triggered on October 7 by an unprecedented attack launched by Hamas commandos infiltrated from Gaza into southern Israel, killing at least 1,160 people, most of them civilians, according to a count based on Israeli data.

In retaliation, Israel launched an offensive that has caused more than 30,000 deaths in Gaza, the vast majority of them civilians, according to the Hamas Health Ministry.

William visited the synagogue two days after failing to attend a ceremony in Windsor for his godfather, King Constantine of Greece, for personal reasons, according to an official statement.

In this text, it was specified that Princess Kate Middleton is fine.

The prince is busy these days assuming the position of highest representative of British royalty, along with Queen Camilla, due to the convalescence of King Charles, after he was diagnosed with cancer, and of his own wife, after her operation. abdominal.

Source: AFP