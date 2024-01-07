Princes of Wales: the nicknames of Prince William and Kate Middleton and their meaning

In the British royal family, mainly for security reasons, members usually have code names or nicknames with which to refer to each one without saying it clearly. Some names that are not usually very secret. It is well known that the current king, Charles III, and the monarch consort, Camilla, used to call each other Fred and Gladys, believed to be a reference to an old BBC radio programme.

Well then, The Mirror has now brought to light which ones would be used by the now princes of Wales, William and Kate Middleton, whose origin denotes that they have been using them for some time. Apparently, both share the same initials in their nicknames. Diana Spencer’s son goes by the name Danny Collins, while his wife is Daphne Clark: both, DC.

These initials have to do with his previous honors, since represent their royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. In fact, while shopping, the monarch’s daughter-in-law forgot her wallet and reserved the item as Mrs. Cambridge to get out of trouble and return later.

They are not the only nicknames

However, among the couple formed by the princes of Wales there would be more nicknames with which to call each other. In fact, the heir’s younger brother, Prince Henry, referred to the eldest in his controversial memoirs as Willy, and His wife, at the beginning of the relationship, called him Big Willy.

An appellation that over time has changed for another more in line with his physical evolution, and that is, according to the aforementioned medium, The Princess of Wales would now call him the Bald Prince, after having lost much of his hair..