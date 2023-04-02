Princess Kate copies Meghan Markle’s styling strategy for business chic

Princess Kate appeared simple and elegant at the appointment in London – the look was suspiciously reminiscent of the styling strategy of her sister-in-law Meghan Markle.
London – Princess Kate (41) came to London to host the first meeting of her new business task force for the Royal Foundation. For her heart project Early Childhood, the Princess of Wales went to the City of London to exchange ideas with business leaders. On this occasion, the mother of three deviated from her otherwise colorful styling agenda and amazed in business styling, which in its finesse was very reminiscent of the Duchess of Sussex (41).
It’s all about the details: A part of Meghan is usually of particularly high quality
In narrow black cigarette trousers, the wife of the heir to the throne Prince William (40) in combination with a white high-necked bottom and a single-breasted ivory-colored blazer from her favorite brand Alexander McQueen for 2,190 dollars (2.0 euros) cut an elegant figure. The trick Meghan uses to look extra classy also put the finishing touches on Kate. Alongside her tried-and-true £630 Gianvito Rossi pumps and stunning £5,000 Asprey London earrings, Kate became a high-profile counterpart.
Elegant, stylish and modern: Kate Middleton’s most beautiful outfits
If you compare the royal style of Kate and Meghan, the Princess of Wales is usually much more willing to experiment with various silhouettes and unusual patterns. On Commonwealth Day, the mother-of-three wore a 1940s-style two-piece skirt and matching peplum jacket by Erdem Moralioğlu, 46. Meghan Markle, on the other hand, is a lover of minimalist clothing, who relies on timeless looks with noble individual parts.
Princess Kate is making a name for herself because of her designer combinations with simple brands
But fashionable playfulness was not required for the occasion, so she relied on simple sophistication and splurged instead of making a mess. “From pregnancy to the age of five, our brains are developing at an amazing rate, faster than at any other age. During this time we lay the foundations and building blocks for our lives. During this time we learn to understand ourselves, to understand others and to learn something about the world we live in,” Kate explained to potential donors about her project and why it is worth every penny.
Princess Kate has long since arrived in the styling Olympus. Their surprising mixes of designer fashion and off-the-shelf jewelery or blazers impress both high society and street stylers alike. Even flower dresses don’t always have to cost a fortune with the flagship royal. Your children can go to royal events in brands such as Zara or H&M styles and this always triggers a storm of enthusiasm. Princess Charlotte (7) is already the most expensive princess thanks to her mother. Sources used: hellomagazin.com, Instagram