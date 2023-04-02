Princess Kate copies Meghan Markle’s styling strategy for business chic

Princess Kate appeared simple and elegant at the appointment in London – the look was suspiciously reminiscent of the styling strategy of her sister-in-law Meghan Markle.

London – Princess Kate (41) came to London to host the first meeting of her new business task force for the Royal Foundation. For her heart project Early Childhood, the Princess of Wales went to the City of London to exchange ideas with business leaders. On this occasion, the mother of three deviated from her otherwise colorful styling agenda and amazed in business styling, which in its finesse was very reminiscent of the Duchess of Sussex (41).

It’s all about the details: A part of Meghan is usually of particularly high quality

In narrow black cigarette trousers, the wife of the heir to the throne Prince William (40) in combination with a white high-necked bottom and a single-breasted ivory-colored blazer from her favorite brand Alexander McQueen for 2,190 dollars (2.0 euros) cut an elegant figure. The trick Meghan uses to look extra classy also put the finishing touches on Kate. Alongside her tried-and-true £630 Gianvito Rossi pumps and stunning £5,000 Asprey London earrings, Kate became a high-profile counterpart.

Elegant, stylish and modern: Kate Middleton’s most beautiful outfits Kate Middleton likes to wear several of her favorite pieces, which include this floor-length gown by Alexander McQueen. The lilac-colored evening dress was last used in 2021 at the Earthshot Awards ceremony in London. © i-Images/Imago Kate Middleton makes no secret of her great love for coat dresses, quite the opposite. In 2019, she grabbed an elegant petrol-colored model designed by Catherine Walker, one of her favorite designers. © Anwar Hussein/Imago Beaming with joy, Kate Middleton looks at her William. In November 2010, the couple announced their engagement. Kate’s blue Issa dress sold out in a matter of hours. © Str/dpa This dress made fashion history: On April 29, 2011, Kate Middleton stepped in front of the wedding altar at London’s Westminster Abbey in a dream made of lace and silk to swear eternal loyalty to Prince William. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa Kate Middleton shows up in a tiara and evening dress at a reception at Buckingham Palace. The Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara, worn by Kate Middleton to a reception at Buckingham Palace in 2018, shimmered with the Duchess’s elegant sequined gown. Princess Diana also often used the eye-catching tiara. © Victoria Jones/dpa Kate Middleton visits Bletchey Park in a polka dot blue dress. Kate Middleton also knows that a polka dot pattern is always the right choice. Alessandra Rich’s navy blue dress has given the Duchess of Cambridge many a stylish entrance, like here during a visit to Bletchley Park in 2019. © Keith Mayhew/Imago Kate Middleton attends Ascot Races 2019 in a light blue dress alongside Prince William. Kate Middleton also dresses up for the annual horse races at Ascot. In 2019, she opted for a playful, romantic look in light blue. She paired her lace-trimmed Elie Saab gown with a matching Philip Treacy hat. © Hugh Routledge/Imago Kate Middleton, in a white evening dress, and Prince William attend the 2019 BAFTA Awards. Thanks to her always stylish outfits, Kate Middleton is a welcome guest on the red carpets of this world. At the 2019 BAFTA Awards in London, she wore a delicate white one-shoulder dress by Alexander McQueen, which she teamed with an updo. © Tim Ireland/dpa Kate Middleton meets staff at the 2022 Wimbledon tennis tournament in a yellow dress. As soon as Kate Middleton shows up at the Wimbledon tennis tournament, all eyes turn to the Duchess. At the 2022 competitions, she presented the perfect summer look. Cheerful Kate was unmissable in her radiant sun-yellow Roksanda dress. © Ella Ling/Imago Kate Middleton, in a Jenny Packham gown, and Prince William attend a dinner in Kingston during their Caribbean trip. Kate Middleton exuded glitz and glamor in a strapless tulle gown at a dinner in Jamaica’s capital, Kingston, in Spring 2022. The dark green evening dress decorated with precious stones was designed by Jenny Packham, who is very fond of the royal style icon. © i-Images/Imago Kate Middleton wears a purple pantsuit and speaks to students at the Ulster University Magee campus. Kate Middleton cuts a fine figure not only in dresses, but also in pant suits. Bold colors like a rich purple go perfectly with her dark brown hair. © i-Images/Imago Kate Middleton wears a gold Jenny Packham dress at the James Bond premiere of No Time To Die. Kate Middleton looked radiantly beautiful on the red carpet at the premiere of the James Bond film “No Time To Die”. With her breathtaking gold dress with cape by Jenny Packham, she rivals every Bond girl. © Doug Peters/Imago Kate Middleton wears a green The Vampire’s Wife dress and poses alongside Prince William outside the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin. In glittering dark green, Kate Middleton turned heads on a trip to Ireland in 2020 – a look that emphasizes the mother-of-three’s sense of trend. The Vampire’s Wife’s ‘Falconetti’ dress was named Vogue’s ‘Dress of the Decade’. © Aaron Chown/Imago Kate Middleton and Prince William play tennis at a royal appointment in Edinburgh. Kate Middleton’s flair for fashion also stands him in good stead on the tennis court. She masters the sporty casual look with a knit sweater from Ralph Lauren and comfortable sneakers as easily as a glamorous evening dress. © i-Images/Imago Kate Middleton visits The Forward Trust in a red skirt and sweater combo. In October 2021, Kate Middleton transformed into the Lady in Red. Since her skirt and sweater combo shone in the signal color red, she opted for reserved camel-colored accessories, a bag by DeMellier and simple pumps by Ralph Lauren. © i-Images/Imago

If you compare the royal style of Kate and Meghan, the Princess of Wales is usually much more willing to experiment with various silhouettes and unusual patterns. On Commonwealth Day, the mother-of-three wore a 1940s-style two-piece skirt and matching peplum jacket by Erdem Moralioğlu, 46. Meghan Markle, on the other hand, is a lover of minimalist clothing, who relies on timeless looks with noble individual parts.

Princess Kate is making a name for herself because of her designer combinations with simple brands

But fashionable playfulness was not required for the occasion, so she relied on simple sophistication and splurged instead of making a mess. “From pregnancy to the age of five, our brains are developing at an amazing rate, faster than at any other age. During this time we lay the foundations and building blocks for our lives. During this time we learn to understand ourselves, to understand others and to learn something about the world we live in,” Kate explained to potential donors about her project and why it is worth every penny.

Meghan Markle often relies on a simple business look with black and white combinations and mixes narrow trousers, pumps and an elegant top, as Princess Kate did at the appointment in London (photomontage). © PPE/Imago & i-Images/Imago & John Stillwell/dpa

Princess Kate has long since arrived in the styling Olympus. Their surprising mixes of designer fashion and off-the-shelf jewelery or blazers impress both high society and street stylers alike. Even flower dresses don’t always have to cost a fortune with the flagship royal. Your children can go to royal events in brands such as Zara or H&M styles and this always triggers a storm of enthusiasm. Princess Charlotte (7) is already the most expensive princess thanks to her mother. Sources used: hellomagazin.com, Instagram

List of rubrics: © PPE/Imago & i-Images/Imago & John Stillwell/dpa