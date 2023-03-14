Princess Leonor will begin her military service

Mexico City.- The heiress to the Spanish throne, Leonor, will begin her military service in August and will go through the academies of the three armies, which are land, sea and air; This training is expected to last three years.

Currently, the Princess of Asturias is completing her baccalaureate in Wales, United Kingdom, at the United World College of the Atlantic or UWC, where her sister Sofía is also located.

The Royal House issued a statement explaining what Leonor’s process will be in military service.

“There will be three years of training. During the 2023-2024 academic year it will be at the General Academy of Zaragoza de Tierra; in 2024-2025, at the Marín Naval School, where he will also embark on the Juan Sebastián Elcano school ship; and on the 2025-2026, at the San Javier Air Academy (Murcia),” they wrote.

Since 2021, Princess Leonor began to have official solo acts and they have been well accepted by the public, as the monarchy seeks to give a fresh and renewed image.

Leonor is the eldest daughter of the kings of Spain, a year and a half older than her sister Sofía, and has the title of Princess of Asturias as heiress to the Crown of Spain.