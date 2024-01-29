Princess of Wales leaves hospital after abdominal operation

LONDON.- The princesa of Wales, wife of the heir to the British crown, William, left the London hospital today – January 29 – almost two weeks after undergoing abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace announced.

“The Princess of Wales has returned to her home in Windsor to continue recovering from surgery. She is making good progress,” the statement said.

Kate Middleton was admitted on Tuesday, January 16, to the London Clinic, a private hospital where her father-in-law, King Charles III, was also admitted last Friday to treat a prostate problem.

Recovery process of the Princess of Wales

“The prince and princess would like to greatly thank the entire team at the London Clinic for the care provided, especially the dedicated nursing staff,” the palace text added.

“The Welsh family extends their gratitude for the good wishes they have received from around the world,” the statement concludes.

The princess’s mysterious hospitalization has captured the attention of British public opinion these days, pending her illness, after the few details about her abdominal surgery.

The operation of Kate, 42, one of the most popular royal characters, which kept her hospitalized for 13 days, created questions in public opinion about her illness.

After her intervention, the princess canceled all her official commitments for several weeks, until the end of the Easter holidays, on March 31.

“The fact that the Princess of Wales will remain in hospital for much of the next 15 days indicates a serious operation,” the newspaper wrote. The Times the day after the announcement of Kate’s hospitalization.

For his part, Carlos III, 75, completed his fourth day of hospitalization this Monday in the same London clinic where the princess was admitted.

FUENTE: AFP