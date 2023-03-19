Printemps du cinema: why the price has been increased this year

The traditional Printemps du Cinéma returns for 3 days with a preferential rate in all theaters in the country, revised up to 5 euros due to rising costs.

The price of this promotional operation had not been reviewed “for seven years”, underlined to AFP the general delegate of the National Federation of French Cinemas (FNCF), Marc-Olivier Sebbag.

We are aware of the pressure of inflation on spectators”, he added, stressing that “the price of electricity and charges for cinemas” had also “increased a lot”.

The same price for the Film Festival

With this increase of 1 euro, the promotional price remains lower than the average price of a place sold in France (7.50 euros), he underlines on Europe 1: “The difference of two euros is the same today as in 2015: at the time, the average price was 6 euros and entry to the Printemps du Cinéma was set at 4 euros.”

The Printemps du Cinéma should boost admissions toAsterix and Obelix: The Middle Kingdom et Alibi.com 2. And take advantage of recent releases like the latest François Ozon (My crime), the comedy The small victoriesthe horror movie Scream VI or Everything Everywhere All at Oncethe great winner of the Oscars which comes out in theaters.

Last year, the Printemps du Cinéma attracted 2.15 million spectators, or 70% more than the previous week. The FNCF hopes to do better this year. The same rate of 5 euros will apply to the Film Festival, from July 2 to 5.

The start of the year was rather promising for cinemas: according to the CNC, in the first two months, attendance rose by 40% compared to the same period last year, with 33 million admissions.