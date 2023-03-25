Priority controls in Bregenz and Dornbirn

In the night from Friday to Saturday, officials from the Dornbirn and Bregenz districts, together with the state traffic department and two police doctors, carried out priority checks.
The main focus of the controls was placed on the impairment caused by addictive substances and alcohol on the road.
In addition to administrative violations, small amounts of narcotic drugs (cocaine, cannabis) were also seized.
The following results were achieved in the course of the focus:
- 163 Vortests, 2 Alkomattests
- 1 Notification according to Section 14 (8) FSG
- 3 reports according to § 5 StVO 3 clinical examinations of narcotic drugs
- 3 blood draws
- 3 driver’s license inspections
- 6 organ mandates strap
- 9 board mandates in the transport sector
- Other 1 board mandate
- Miscellaneous 2 applications according to § 56 KFG
- 1 Driving without a license to drive
- 3 reports pursuant to Section 27 (2) SMG 5 searches of persons
- 2 vehicle searches
- 1 unauthorized entry into service of vehicles