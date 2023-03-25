Priority controls in Bregenz and Dornbirn

In the night from Friday to Saturday, officials from the Dornbirn and Bregenz districts, together with the state traffic department and two police doctors, carried out priority checks.

The main focus of the controls was placed on the impairment caused by addictive substances and alcohol on the road.

In addition to administrative violations, small amounts of narcotic drugs (cocaine, cannabis) were also seized.

The following results were achieved in the course of the focus: