Prisoner who escaped from correctional facility Feldkirch caught in Linz after ten years

A prisoner who did not return to Feldkirch Prison from an exit on December 9, 2013 was arrested in Linz on Saturday.
A patrol was called to Hummelhofstrasse on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. because of a dispute, the Upper Austria State Police Headquarters reported on Monday.
Serve the remainder of the sentence: prisoner is transferred back to Feldkirch
The officials checked a 31-year-old from Gambia and found that it was the fugitive prisoner. The man had meanwhile also been in Spain, the APA learned from the police. He will be transferred to Feldkirch in the coming days to continue to serve his sentence there – including for bodily harm and property damage.