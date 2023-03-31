Privacy: Meta should allow Instagram and Facebook to be used without data collection in Europe

Meta seems to have finally caved in to the European Union and should soon allow users to use social networks like Facebook and Instagram without being tracked to receive targeted ads. It is what points The Wall Street Journalwhich detailed how data collection can be turned off in these apps.

The novelty comes after several lawsuits that made Meta consider leaving Europe and even being fined more than $ 390 million by the Data Protection Commission of Ireland for forcing its users to receive targeted ads.

Stopping having your activity on Facebook and Instagram tracked in order to receive targeted ads sounds like a good idea, but having this “privilege” shouldn’t be easy at all. First, the user must fill out a form requesting that their activities no longer be tracked by Meta, which will review the request.