Private hospitals: Agreement on 10.56 percent wage increase

The vida trade union and the employers have today agreed on a collective agreement for Austria’s private hospitals.

KV salaries and wages will increase by an average of 10.56 percent as of July 1 in connection with a reduction in working hours to 39 weekly working hours, according to a union press release. This was preceded by a warning strike and a survey of employees by the union.

New monthly minimum wage at 2,000 euros

The majority of the employees who took part in the survey “accepted the improved offer from the employer”, commented vida-KV chief negotiator Harald Steer on the agreement for the 10,000 employees.

The minimum increase for full-time employment is 180 euros. Real wages for part-time workers will increase by 9.56 percent and bonuses by 7.53 percent. The new monthly gross minimum wage is 2,000 euros. In addition to the increase in income from July 1st, employees will receive a one-off payment of EUR 1,600 net by June 30th, divided over four months.

As of July 1st, apprentice salaries will increase to EUR 815 in the first year, EUR 925 in the second, EUR 1,055 in the third and EUR 1,180 in the fourth year. A one-off payment could also be negotiated for apprentices. This amounts to 1,000 euros net, divided over four months.