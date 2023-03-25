Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung

Osnabruck (ots)

Pro Asyl demands: Abolish residence requirements for asylum seekers in Germany

Human rights organization criticizes discussion about accommodation as “hypocritical”

Osnabruck. In the discussion about the accommodation of refugees, Pro Asyl calls for a reform of the legal regulations in Germany. Tareq Alaows, refugee policy spokesman for the human rights organization, told the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” (NOZ): “Residence requirements must be abolished. People are forced to live in initial reception centers and collective accommodation, even if they could stay with relatives.” This would artificially exacerbate the tense housing situation in many communities.

Alaows mentioned the case of a family of five in North Rhine-Westphalia. For legal reasons, she was forced to live in an initial reception center for months. An adult son is able to take in the relatives in his own home. Alaows criticized: “But that’s not allowed. And that’s why the family is blocking five of the scarce places in the accommodation.” The state stands in its own way here, even with an effective distribution of people.

“The problems with accommodation and the heated debates about it would be completely unnecessary. This was shown by the fact that around a million war refugees from Ukraine found refuge in Germany last year,” said Alaows. That went largely smoothly because Ukrainians were relatively free to settle in Germany. According to Alaows, the fact that asylum seekers are treated differently is “hypocritical”. “In Germany, asylum seekers are second-class refugees. That is not worthy of a constitutional state,” said the representative of “Pro Asyl.”

