Pro-Palestinian activist destroys portrait of Lord Balfour in Cambridge

LONDON.- A activist of the Palestine Action group destroyed the University of Cambridge and portrait by Lord Arthur Balfour, British politician, author in 1917 of a declaration supporting a home for the Jewish people in Palestine.

In a video posted on the social network paint red and destroys with a sharp object this 1914 painting signed by Philip Alexius Laszlo and hanging in one of the rooms of Trinity College at the University of Cambridge.

The police confirmed that they were informed of the incident and were investigating the events. “No arrests have been made at the moment,” he said.

Embed Activists destroyed a historic painting of Lord Balfour at Trinity College, Cambridge University. What do you think of this type of protests? pic.twitter.com/ExStlZl1uc The Art Club (@Arteymas_) March 8, 2024

For its part, Trinity College, in a statement, said it “regrets the damage caused to the portrait during public opening hours.”

In another statement, Palestine Action estimates that this act: “symbolizes the bloodbath of the Palestinian people since the publication of the Balfour declaration in 1917.” It also denounces the current military operation in Gaza launched by Israel in retaliation for the bloody attack by Hamas on October 7, which caused at least 1,160 deaths, most of them civilians, according to an AFP report based on official sources.

Group stance

After five months of a devastating war, 30,878 people died in Gaza, according to the authorities of the Islamist movement, and 1.7 million inhabitants were forced to leave their homes due to the fighting, according to the UN.

In his statement of November 2, 1917, Arthur Balfour, who was British Prime Minister and at the time was Chancellor, supported the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people, in a step towards the creation of Israel in 1948. .

“The British began the ethnic cleansing of Palestine, realizing the Zionist desire to build their house on what were Palestinian communities, villages, farms and ancestral lands,” denounces Palestine Action in its statement.

The Balfour declaration, addressed to Lord Walter Rothschild, an eminent British Zionist, also called for nothing to be done to prejudice: “the civil and religious rights of the non-Jewish communities in Palestine, or the rights and political status which the Jews have in another country”.

Palestine Action describes itself as a direct action network, whose objective is to denounce British complicity with the State of Israel.

In October, militants of this organization covered the façade of the BBC headquarters in the British capital with red paint, and in January six members of the group were arrested, accused of having wanted to disrupt the development of the day at the London Stock Exchange.

FUENTE: AFP