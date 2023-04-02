Problem with brake: recall of Tesla Semi

Just a few months after the electric truck Tesla Semi was delivered for the first time, there is already the first recall. The reason for this is the electronic parking brake like the US authorities NHTSA writes. Tests found that it could fail in certain situations, the agency said. The background is a valve that can leak in certain situations.

The danger is that the truck could roll away if the driver parks the truck or takes his foot off the brake. Tesla was made by its suppliers Bendix informed of the problem in February and then voluntarily decided to recall 35 affected trucks. The repair is free for corporate customers.

Although the semi has already been delivered to customers, technical details about the truck are still scarce. It is only recently that we have known what the truck’s gigantic battery pack actually looks like.