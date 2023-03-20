Profeco targets the Froot Loops, for this reason

Froot Loops are a favorite cereal, especially for children.

One of the main problems found in the consumption of this cereal is the high sugar content.

It is estimated that 96 percent of Mexicans consume cereal on a daily basis.

Every day, cereal is one of the main foods for millions of people, since its popularity lies in the simplicity of its preparation and consumption; however, within the broad landscape of cereal options, there are some that may contain better qualities and those that can be targeted by institutions such as Profeco, such is the case of Froot Loops.

Cereals are one of the main breakfast options, as they provide energy, as well as being rich in vitamins and minerals, so it is a recommended food for both adults and children, since they help to balance the level of sugar in the blood and to treat digestive and stomach problems.

The cereal industry in Mexico is of such an impact, it is estimated that until last year, just over 96 percent of national families consumed cereals, with Kellogg’s being the leading brand in the market, this indicated by a study carried out by the Data Laboratory against Obesity (LabDO).

Profeco talks about aspects related to the consumption of Froot Loops

Within the wide panorama of cereal options available within the national territory, Froot Loops are one of the most consumed by children, especially because of their attractive colors; However, it is now that the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (prophecy) has spoken about it, about how good is the consumption of this colorful cereal.

Profeco warned that one of its main problems with this type of food is its high content of artificial sweeteners and sugar, pointing out that this signature can endanger the health of familiessince a study determined that it is in the top 10 of those that contain the most sugar, out of a total of 43 that were tested.

It was announced that from a 30-gram portion of the product, just over 11.2 grams are sugars, which exceeds the 25 grams recommended to consume as a daily maximum. the World Health Organization (WHO), Therefore, it was determined that this brand can endanger health by contributing to the development of obesity, insulin resistance and high blood pressure.

Nowadays, it is increasingly important for consumers to know first-hand the content of what they consume, because physical and mental health care is more important for society every day, for this reason a consumption trend more focused on caring for the environment and with fewer artificial chemicals.

