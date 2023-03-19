Profedet: What to do if I don’t get paid for a holiday?

Because the spring bridge is approaching, being this Monday March 20the day on which one should rest, all employers are obliged to pay the holidayaccording to the Federal Attorney for the Defense of Labor (prophet), who will receive the complaints in case of non-payment, this interests you!

In The Truth News We want to tell you that it is article 75 of the labor law, which states that every worker will receive double payment if he works on weekly rest days or mandatory rest days, so the company you work for must pay you this amount in your next fortnight.

Where can I complain if I don’t get paid for holidays?

If you find yourself in this situation, you can try to reach an agreement with the Human Resources department, but if that doesn’t make any difference, then you will have no choice but to go to a lawyer, which you can get for free at the Attorney General’s Office, where you will also receive legal advice.

That is why, if you work this coming March 20 and you do not get paid, you can make your complaint through the numbers 800 717 2942 and 800 911 7877, or contact the email [email protected], where an expert will It will guide you on the process you must follow to claim your payment or receive compensation.

What are the holidays that are paid double?







In accordance with the provisions of the Federal Labor Law, every employer is obliged to make a double payment to all employees who work on any of these 6 official dates in Mexico:

December 25th

16 of September

may 1

March 21st

February 5th

January 1

