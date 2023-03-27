“Professional and coordinated”: Ukraine reports repelling several Russian attacks

According to their own account, the Ukrainian troops repelled around 50 attacks by Russian units on various front sections in the east of the country on Sunday.

According to the General Staff in Kiev, the main focus of the attacks was around the towns of Limansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marijinsk. The advances were repelled “with professional and coordinated actions”. The Russian units suffered heavy losses again. The information could not be independently verified.

The Russian military has been trying for weeks to break through the largely rigid front lines in eastern Ukraine. Russia launched a war of aggression against Ukraine in February last year. (dpa)

