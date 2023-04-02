Program “Today” will have a new driver

Of the “Today” programmany come and go, so it is normal to see that some drivers are sometimes fixed and then you can no longer see the dust, but on this occasion, Pepillo Origel, announced that directly from “The sun comes out”a new driver will arrive at the Televisa morning show.

It was in one of his most recent programs that the entertainment journalist revealed that Carlos Arenaswill once again arrive at the program hosted by Andrea Legarreta, Galilea Montijo, Raúl Araiza, Tania Rincón, Andrea Escalona, ​​Marisol González, Paul Stanley and Arath de la Torre.

And it is that, as is known, the famous has gone through Venga la Alegría on TV Azteca, Sale el Sol on Imagen Televisión and now he will look for return to Televisa, for the second timein the “Today” program.

Carlos Arenas returns to Televisa

Carlos Arenas will arrive at TODAY



And it is that, according to Origel, the return of Carlos Arenas is taking place, because it has a easy to sell products on the air, which is why the production of “Today” would be giving him the opportunity to stay fixed in the morning, despite the fact that he had already been there, but only as a guest.

“That in the next few weeks Carlos Arena will enter, that was it, they told me that since last year he has been as a guest driver, but it seems that the sales people, who are very good at selling, what sales asked for it“, leaked the journalist.

In this sense, his partner Martha Figueroa commented: “Oh, I didn’t know, I already have a crowd, but how good,” he said about the new driver.

Who is Carlos Arenas?

The driver will arrive after appearing in Sale el Sol



Carlos Antonio Arenas de los Cobos, was born on 31 October in Mexico City, the famous, has become a much-loved host for Mexican television, he began his career on TV Azteca, as he was part of Venga la Alegría from 2012 to 2016, he also participated, in The Kids Academy and he has stepped on other television stations, such as Imagen and Unicable and now he will be back on Televisa. reported The Truth News.

