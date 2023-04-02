Programmer manages to run ChatGPT on an IBM 5155, a computer from 36 years ago

the fever for ChatGPTthe platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that can write texts for any query from an Internet user, has reached an IBM 5155, a computer launched 36 years ago that can run a fashionable technology in 2023.

According to a report published on the website of Hard Zonea developer identified on the Internet as yeokm1 he started messing around with an IBM 5155 and got it to run the AI ​​program.

